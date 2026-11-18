It's pretty absurd to repeatedly betray your spouse, move out, and then act outraged when they finally decide to start over with someone else.

This 48-year-old man and his 46-year-old wife live in Canada and share a 13-year-old son. They have spent the last 26 years together, and a little over a year ago, he found out that his wife was having a long-distance relationship with an American man who lives 8 hours away from them after catching her lying.

While his wife never met this man in person, they were arranging for that.

"She chatted with the guy every day; they spent hours on the phone (at night especially), and she shared our whole life with him in real time (pictures of places we went to, things we ate, everyday life)," he explained.

His wife sent this man steamy texts and told him she loved him. It was really weird, and it was as if he was included in their romance, despite being unaware of what his wife was up to.

Initially, his wife didn't think they needed any help to fix their marriage, but he got her to agree to attend some therapy sessions with him.

His wife claimed they did not go well, but he loved getting to be there. Additionally, they got their own separate therapists. Instead of being interested in working through the issues, his wife came up with tons of excuses for her behavior.

She said he did not love her enough; she expressed interest in needing more freedom and moving out of the city, which he can't do due ot his job.

Next, his wife suggested that she get her own house and they could remain married, but only spend time on the weekends. He said no to that.

Halfpoint - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman up close

"And then 9 months after discovering the first affair, I discovered that she was at it again. When she realized that I knew, she left the house," he added.

"She never came back, except when she needed to get things. In a few days, she found an apartment, and she's been living there for the last 8 months. Soon after she left (we didn't speak for about a week), I said that I wanted a divorce. She somewhat agreed."

"After two weeks of being alone, I was getting curious about dating apps, never having used one before. So without much conviction, I made a Bumble profile. I had pretty bad pics, but I wanted to see what it was like. I didn't expect it to work at all."

He didn't feel prepared to put himself back out there, but he was curious. He swiped on very few profiles and only did so if he thought the woman was intriguing.

He ended up matching with a 48-year-old woman who lives 20 minutes from his house. They talked well until after midnight the first day they met. This woman then asked if they could talk on the phone, and they chatted until 4 in the morning.

They spent three days excitedly speaking before organizing a first date. Their chemistry in person was just like it was over the phone.

"We parted ways at 10 p.m. after exchanging a kiss. And then we dated a few more times, restaurants and museums, until we couldn't hold it anymore and spent a whole weekend together at her place," he said.

"Since then, it's only been getting better. She met my kid; I met hers. She's amazing; I'm in love. She's the most genuinely loving person I've ever met."

They never run out of things to talk about, and she's his official girlfriend. His friends adore her, and she spends most evenings at his house, sometimes bringing her kid along too.

It's like he's built a new family, and it's incredible. Everyone is thrilled for him...except his wife, who is flipping out and blaming him for their marriage being over.

She freaks out, sobs, says she loves him, and showers him with insults, then love bombs him. He's convinced that she's a narcissist after doing some research.

It's been tough for him to navigate all of this without ruining his new relationship.

"Especially with my ex, who is going nuclear on the insults, to me, to my new GF (who she barely acknowledges), while making sure that all her friends and family get told how much of a horrible person I am for 'replacing' her after only two weeks (her words)," he continued.

"As well as for being a bad father because my new GF pretty much lives with me now. So am I the [jerk] for finding a new girlfriend after two weeks of being (officially) separated while waiting for the divorce?"

I'm not sure why he hasn't defended himself by telling everyone that his wife had several affairs. That might even shut her down quickly.

I do think he should be careful and pump the brakes a bit on playing house with his girlfriend, though, until his divorce is wrapped up. He definitely should get a lawyer to help him if he doesn't already have one.

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

Sign up for Chip Chick's newsletter and get exclusive stories like this delivered to your inbox.