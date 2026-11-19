As they say, two wrongs don't make a right, but if two spouses both have their own affairs and wrong one another, do the affairs cancel each other out and level the playing field?

This 30-year-old woman has spent the last five years with her 29-year-old wife, who is an alcoholic. She considered leaving her wife at one point because of her addiction, as she would kiss girls at bars, talk to them, and lie about hanging out with other girls.

But last year, her wife began seeing a therapist to better herself and get on the road to recovery in the hopes of saving their marriage.

"Immediately, I noticed red flags about this therapist. She was focusing heavily on me, trying to get me to come in for sessions. They were staying late at every session, so I asked my wife to find a new therapist, as these things seemed weird," she explained.

"Instead of doing that, she set our daughter up with the same therapist. Our daughter became very quickly attached to this woman; she was coming home with gifts every session, my wife and the therapist were having long meetings after all of our daughter's sessions, and it came to the point where our child was having full-scale meltdowns if she missed a session."

She got her wife to stop seeing the therapist but allowed her to continue bringing their daughter in. Her wife and the therapist texted one another nonstop, even after her wife was no longer going to sessions.

From there, she ended the sessions their daughter was having with the therapist. She also asked that her wife refrain from contacting the therapist again, only to find out that never happened.

A couple of months ago, she and her wife went to a bar, and her wife tried to bring two different girls home. She actually had to remove one girl from her car so they could go back to the house alone.

"That sent me into a spiral, and I reconnected with an old boyfriend, and we had a brief affair. I was up front with my wife the entire time; she kept trying to fix everything. She began Alcoholics Anonymous, got a new therapist, and got us in couples counseling," she added.

BillionPhotos.com - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a yellow dress

Well, surprise, their new therapist is friends with the old therapist her wife carried out an emotional affair with. That fun fact made her upset.

The new therapist accused her of being a hypocrite for sleeping with her ex-boyfriend, and that's when she dropped out of attending the sessions.

Her wife actually added the old therapist on Snapchat, which she thought was not ethical at all, considering their professional relationship had only ended a couple of months before that.

Her wife disclosed that the old therapist messaged the new one to tell her to back off. She just doesn't get why both these therapists are so bizarrely involved with her dumpster fire of a marriage.

"I'm trying SO, SO hard to move through these emotions and fix things with my wife. We have children together; I'm in school and unemployed; our families are so deeply intertwined," she said.

"I'm so scared I won't be able to get over this. I miss my affair partner, which makes me feel guilty and gross, but I'm still so bitter over everything that has happened between my wife and me; I want, like, vengeance..."

"I reported her therapist to the state and blocked her and my affair partner to hopefully make room for healing and growth, but I feel like my chest is gonna rip open most of the time still, and I just needed to tell someone, so thanks for reading if you did; I know it's a lot."

I feel like if she's missing her affair partner, that's a bad sign that there's nothing left for her to save here. Also, she and her wife have just been through too much chaos to come out of this better on the other side.

I'm curious what her wife is doing to move forward; like, has she agreed to stop seeing the new therapist, who really isn't helping at all?

What advice do you have for her?

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