You Technically Can Cry On Your Birthday If You Want To, But She’s Sharing Some Helpful Tips If You’re Hoping To Beat The “Birthday Sads” This Year

As we get older, it’s not unusual to feel a bit melancholy or sad on your birthday.

When we’re kids, birthdays are some of the most exciting events of the year, whether our own or our friends’ special day.

But once you reach a certain age, something about birthdays might make you sad, and suddenly planning a party and feeling like you have to do something amazing each year becomes dreadful.

Thankfully, one TikTok user devised a clever way to calmly celebrate your birthdays as you get older and beat what she calls ‘the birthday sads.’

Grace James (@justgracejames) has developed a clever formula to help those who get the birthday sads have a “really darn enjoyable day” on their birthday.

Rule number one for Grace’s formula is to take the day off from work. She explains that if you had a wedding or graduation to go to, you’d take off work, so why not treat your birthday just as importantly as you would those events?

“If you are able to take a day just for you, do it,” says Grace.

“And then, once you have the day off of work, you can plan your day around what I call the Five M’s.”

Grace’s Five M’s involve movement, meditation, munchies, music, and mindset.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.