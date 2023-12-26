A Recent Survey Revealed That The Average American Doesn’t Hit Their “Era” Of Drinking In Moderation Until Age 29

Moderate drinking might be a good philosophy to follow, but it appears that this piece of wisdom only really sinks in once people hit their thirties. According to a recent survey involving 2,000 American adults who enjoy wine, the typical person starts to embrace a more balanced approach to alcohol consumption at the age of 29.

Interestingly, 86% of those surveyed agree that they exercise moderation most rigorously when it comes to alcohol. About 70% of people also tend to be mindful about not going overboard with eating and snacking; meanwhile, 65% try to moderate their shopping habits.

While the holiday season is often looked at as the most joyous time of the year, it’s also when Americans find it hardest to keep things in check– particularly in terms of spending money at 47%, snacking at 43%, and drinking at 29%.

During these festive months, people in the U.S. also invest a significant amount of time socializing, averaging around 3.6 hours, and a similar amount of time is devoted to maintaining relationships and friendships.

Regarding other areas of their lives, survey participants reported spending slightly over three hours– about 3.4– on travel, and nearly three hours are allocated to their consumption of alcohol and wine.

The survey, carried out by OnePoll for Coravin, a wine preservation system, also uncovered that the holiday period marks the beginning of “wine season.” This is evidenced by a significant number of respondents indicating that they consume the most wine during the winter months, with 34% favoring this season for wine sipping.

Approximately 51% of respondents said their top choice for sharing a bottle of wine would be a friend; meanwhile, 30% picked their mom, and 28% picked a sibling.

“We’ve all heard the saying, ‘everything in moderation.’ And the survey proves just that– Americans are prioritizing their favorite things without going to extremes,” said Greg Lambrecht, the founder of Coravin Inc.

“With the holidays and ‘wine season’ quickly approaching and as families gather, it’s important to remember that moderation is still key.”

