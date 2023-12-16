If You’re Sick Of The Sweetness That Comes With The Holiday Season, Try Out These Savory Hand Pies To Refresh Your Palate Instead

While everyone loves to share recipes for yummy soups and sweet and sugary autumnal desserts in the winter, sometimes we want to switch things up and try other savory dishes perfect for sweater weather.

If you want to make some cozy recipes but are tired of seeing ones for butternut squash soup, I have just the recipe for you.

TikTok creator Angie Casey (@angiecaseyy_) has been sharing some tasty and hearty dishes in her Fall Recipes series, including a recipe for savory beef hand pies.

“I have no words other than ‘yum,'” says Angie in her video.

Here is everything you need to make Angie’s delicious beef hand pies!

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 tablespoon of butter

1 finely chopped onion

1 finely chopped carrot

1 finely chopped rib of celery

4 cloves of chopped garlic

1 pound of ground beef

1.5 teaspoon of Italian seasoning

1 tablespoon of tomato paste

2 tablespoons of Worcestershire sauce

3 tablespoons of flour

1.25 cups of beef broth

1 russet potato

2 teaspoons of thyme

1 tablespoon of parsley

¼ cup of peas

2 packages of frozen puff pastry

Salt & pepper

To begin making your savory hand pies, you’ll want to start by making the filling. Add your butter and olive oil to a Dutch oven and place on the stove on medium-high heat.

Once your Dutch oven is hot, add in your finely chopped onion, carrot, and celery, along with some salt and pepper to taste.

