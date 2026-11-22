Giving your male bestie a chance romantically is a classic trope in romance books and movies, but nobody expects that kind of twist to come with an ugly downside that ruins your health for the rest of your life.

This 27-year-old woman has a 26-year-old male best friend, whom she met back in college. They became fast friends, and they always got along so famously that it seemed to her this was more than a friendship; it was love.

"In March of this year, we decided to escalate our relationship and see if there was a romantic element to it worth exploring. We knew we loved each other, but didn’t know what kind of love it was. Ugh," she explained.

Sparks flew instantly as soon as they did exit the friend zone. Three months after she started sleeping with her best friend, she observed something on her bestie's lip.

She questioned him about whether or not it was a cold sore, and he said it wasn't. Next, her bestie mentioned something about how his ex cheated on him and gave him herpes.

"Honestly, I didn’t think much about this; unfortunately, I wasn’t fully informed on herpes and didn’t realize it lasts forever in your body. I take ownership of that," she added.

"Two days later, I had a very, very intense outbreak down below. I was the most sick I’ve ever been in my life, i had to lie still in bed and any movement made me cry. I saw the blisters and immediately googled herpes, and it looked exactly like it."

"...I was devastated. I was sick in bed for 6 consecutive days, and my demeanor completely changed towards him. I feel like he betrayed me and took away my consent for this, simply by bringing it up months into us being [physical]."

The trust she had for her bestie evaporated, and she dumped him. She made it crystal clear that she was hurt he didn't tell her that he had herpes.

Adriana Nikolova - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a park

He actually twisted it around and said he did tell her, just three months in. Following their split, her bestie has turned many people against her while claiming she broke his heart.

"...I can’t even defend myself without disclosing medical information, so I stay quiet. Do you think I did the right thing by breaking up with him?" she wondered.

He shouldn't have waited at all to tell her; he should have said something before they hooked up so she could decide for herself if this was something she was comfortable with.

She's not disgusting; this guy is, and he deserves to be outed for what he did to her. She should be shouting from the rooftops that he made her sick.

It infuriates me that he has no shame and is telling people that she broke his heart.

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