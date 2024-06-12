This Grandma Finally Accomplished Her Dream Of Graduating From High School At 85

There are many adults and elderly people living in America who never graduated from high school because they were forced to work and contribute to their family’s bills as teenagers.

However, sometimes, they can get their diplomas, something they’d been hoping to get for years.

One 85-year-old woman finally got to live out her dream of becoming a high school graduate this year, and her story is truly inspiring.

Shirley Smith is an 85-year-old woman living in Americus, Georgia. She grew up in Wilmington, North Carolina, on her father’s tobacco farm, and her family eventually moved to New Jersey.

In the late 1950s, Shirley’s life changed when she told her father she didn’t want to go to school one day, and he told her that she’d have to go to work instead. And she did.

As a teenager, Shirley worked several jobs instead of returning to high school to support herself and her family.

She worked at a dry cleaner and eventually a purse-making factory before getting married, starting a family of her own, and moving down to Georgia with them.

Shirley was a very dedicated mother and wanted the best for her children, which meant prioritizing their care and education over hers.

While she may have had the opportunity to go to vocational school or get her GED over the years, she focused on ensuring her kids got the best education possible.

