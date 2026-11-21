If your spouse confessed their love to your best friend's child, then insisted that they had to get married, would you be able to forgive them?

This woman has been married to her husband for the last 22 years, and they have one son together who is 21. She has three kids from a prior relationship and five grandchildren.

Not long into her marriage, she met a woman named Rita, and they became fast friends. Rita and her daughter would frequently come over to her house to help her out with a business she owns.

Her husband even drove Rita's daughter around for four years in a row, as she didn't know how to. But then Rita graduated, went off to college, and started her own life, so they never saw her.

"Long story short, Rita's daughter had a failed marriage abroad due to infertility, and she came back home (U.S.) about 5 years ago and rebuilt her life as a single lady," she explained.

"Throughout the year, I have celebrated birthdays, funerals, baby showers, and many more, even with Rita. Every time I go see my grandkids, Rita always has a package for them."

"Well, last week my husband told me he was going to the gym and [then] drove to Rita's house and confessed his feelings to [her] daughter. Basically, he told [Rita's] daughter that God told him to marry her and start a family."

"I am devastated because he has never done anything like this before. He claimed that he was following this Christian channel on YouTube and felt possessed."

She's left wondering what to do.

ibilyk13 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a fur vest

Well, her husband is delusional, did something ridiculous, and then came up with a crazy excuse to backtrack. He's hoping that he can manipulate their faith into making her forgive him or something.

The bottom line is her husband wanted to ditch her for a younger woman that he's obviously attracted to. I wouldn't be able to move past this, and I don't think she should either.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

Sign up for Chip Chick's newsletter and get exclusive stories like this delivered to your inbox.