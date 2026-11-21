Do you think there's such a thing as taking your revenge too far, or are some people just asking for whatever consequences come their way?

This woman recently found out that her boyfriend spent an entire year cheating on her, and his mistress told her about it on social media.

This was truly one of the ugliest days of her life, and she wanted to make her boyfriend suffer for doing this to her. She wasn't about to do something criminal, though, so she considered her options.

A few days ago, she asked to speak to her boyfriend. She assumed he knew that she got clued into the affair, but she didn't tip her hand.

"I made a whole romantic and honeyed speech to say that he would be a father, and he even cried with joy because it was his dream after he lost a child a few years ago," she explained.

"I lied about it because I knew I was going to make his world fall apart, just like discovering infidelity hurts me. I was always open about my trauma about it (it was one of the reasons my parents got divorced) and how I only wanted him to be interested in someone to let me know. But it seems that a year was not enough time to be honest with a woman who clearly loved him."

Her boyfriend's mistress kept on sending her messages, and she pretended to be pregnant for a couple of weeks. Her boyfriend said he wanted to marry her before she gave birth and pointed out things he wanted to buy for their child.

On the day they were supposed to inform his parents of her pregnancy, she texted him to ask him who his mistress was, which made him furious.

She shut her phone off and fell asleep, and meanwhile, her boyfriend's entire family tried to reach out to her. The following day, she sobbed and said she lost the baby and had a miscarriage because of her boyfriend's actions.

Liubov Levytska - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman sitting at an outdoor table

She took the proof of the affair to his parents.

"It was a big mess, everyone screaming, my ex-in-laws crying, my ex begging to justify himself and saying that he wanted to [stop living] and that he had killed our baby," she said.

She kicked her boyfriend out, and his parents told her that he started going to church and found a therapist. They insist that he feels so guilty; she cries when he sees the things he already bought for the baby. Additionally, he got a tattoo for the baby.

She knows she has to take this secret to the grave: she faked a pregnancy to get revenge on her cheating boyfriend.

"I know that I may have exaggerated my form of revenge. But my final advice is not to betray the person who loves you because you may be traumatized for the rest of your life," she continued.

Wow, this is a diabolical level of revenge, but I really don't have any sympathy for her cheating, lying now ex-boyfriend.

Do you think she took it too far?

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