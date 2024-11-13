At Her Birthday Dinner, She Made Her Boyfriend’s Best Friend Cry In Front Of Everyone For Making Her Feel Uncomfortable

This 20-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who’s 22, have been dating for around one year, but his female best friend, Emily, has been putting a damper on their relationship.

According to her, Emily is a constant presence in her boyfriend’s life, constantly calling, texting, and hanging out with him alone.

She’s expressed how uncomfortable that makes her feel on multiple occasions, too, and her boyfriend always insisted they were simply friends.

“But I’ve always felt a bit off about their closeness, especially since he always makes excuses to hang out with Emily rather than spend time with me,” she said.

And just a few weeks ago, things finally came to a head when she overheard a conversation between her boyfriend and Emily. He talked about how lucky he was to have Emily in his life and claimed she was “the one person” who truly understood him.

To her, the discussion didn’t seem purely platonic, and it left her feeling weird. She didn’t confront her boyfriend about it right away, though, and decided to take some time to gather her thoughts.

Then, her birthday rolled around, and she went out to dinner with both her family and her boyfriend’s family. Emily was there, too.

They were all just sitting and having a nice time when, during the meal, Emily made a remark about how her boyfriend was “the best boyfriend ever.”

“And I, out of nowhere, blurted out, ‘He sure is, but he’s also the best at lying to me,'” she revealed.

