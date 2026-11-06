Search

Human content, AI powered search. 

Latest Stories

Sign Me Up
Shopping
Chicks we love
Entertainment
Celebrity
Weddings
Freaky
Sports
True Crime
Lifestyle
Animals
Human Interest
Beauty & Style
Recipes
Reviews
Advice
Gardening
Health & Fitness
Home
Parenting
Relationships
Romance
News
Travel
Featured

Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 06, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio
Follow on Google NewsFollow us

A woman who goes by @maddiesully3 on TikTok was born in 1997 after being conceived through IVF. She says that both her mom and dad really wanted her, and they had previous kids and marriages.

They had their tubes tied and got snipped, then had to get that reversed in order to bring her into the world. Several years ago, @maddiesully3 did an Ancestry DNA test and was shocked when it came back that she had a bunch of different half-siblings.

She was worried it was a scam or that her dad perhaps had some kids when he was way younger. Not wanting to get into it, @maddiesully3 did her best to forget about the strange ties to her DNA test.

One day, @maddiesully3's daughter came home with homework about her heritage, so @maddiesully3 revisited the DNA test she had taken.

By that point, the number of half-siblings had exploded to 13, so @maddiesully3 reached out to them. All of her half-siblings were conceived with donor dads, and many of them had same-gender parents.

Her parents were under the impression that her dad was the donor for @maddiesully3, not a random man, but that turned out not to be the case, which blindsided them all.

From there, @maddiesully3 learned that her donor, a.k.a. biological dad, has a heart condition, and so does her son. That was terrifying for her.

Wanting to piece this all together, @maddiesully3 asked her mom for more information, but her mom couldn't remember the name of the practice that did the IVF or who her doctor was, as it was nearly 30 years ago.

"You feel icky because you don't even know who you are, and you feel like your whole life's a lie," @maddiesully3 explained in her video, outlining how it feels like she's having an identity crisis now that she knows her dad isn't really her dad.

a little girl running in a field Carlo Prearo - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual child - pictured above is a little girl running in a field

You can view the video on TikTok here.

Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 06, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

The Top 5

The Latest

The Top 5

More for you

You know what's going to leave your jaw on the floor while you're freaking out over how the truth is indeed stranger than fiction? This story I'm about to tell you, courtesy of Talia (@bytaliajade on TikTok).

Now, Talia bought her son second-hand Minecraft pajamas off a website called Vinte

Keep Reading

It's pretty awful to bring a child into the world, and then fake your own death in order to get out of having to help financially support them.

A woman who goes by @messysecrets4 on TikTok is telling an insane story about a woman whose baby daddy actually faked his own death so he no longer

Keep Reading

TikToker @seizycc was left wondering who on earth she married after her husband cheated on her with a teen girl and invited her over to their house while she was literally having brain surgery.

This is all information that only recently came to light for @seizycc. Her husband is 35, and his

Keep Reading

There certainly are many ways to find love out there in the world, but do you think it's creepy for a student to end up marrying their high school teacher?

A woman who goes by @roadkllallig8r on TikTok is talking about how a girl from her high school married their teacher, and there were si

Keep Reading

It's sad enough to find out that your spouse is cheating on you, but then uncovering the crazy amount of credit card debt they went into while straying from the marriage just adds insult to injury.

A woman named Lexx, who goes by @no_limit_lexx on TikTok, is opening up about what her cheati

Keep Reading

Most Popular

Lifestyle With A Female Focus
About
Contact
Privacy Policy
Editorial Policy
Copyright © 2026
Chip Chick