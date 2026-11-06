A woman who goes by @maddiesully3 on TikTok was born in 1997 after being conceived through IVF. She says that both her mom and dad really wanted her, and they had previous kids and marriages.

They had their tubes tied and got snipped, then had to get that reversed in order to bring her into the world. Several years ago, @maddiesully3 did an Ancestry DNA test and was shocked when it came back that she had a bunch of different half-siblings.

She was worried it was a scam or that her dad perhaps had some kids when he was way younger. Not wanting to get into it, @maddiesully3 did her best to forget about the strange ties to her DNA test.

One day, @maddiesully3's daughter came home with homework about her heritage, so @maddiesully3 revisited the DNA test she had taken.

By that point, the number of half-siblings had exploded to 13, so @maddiesully3 reached out to them. All of her half-siblings were conceived with donor dads, and many of them had same-gender parents.

Her parents were under the impression that her dad was the donor for @maddiesully3, not a random man, but that turned out not to be the case, which blindsided them all.

From there, @maddiesully3 learned that her donor, a.k.a. biological dad, has a heart condition, and so does her son. That was terrifying for her.

Wanting to piece this all together, @maddiesully3 asked her mom for more information, but her mom couldn't remember the name of the practice that did the IVF or who her doctor was, as it was nearly 30 years ago.

"You feel icky because you don't even know who you are, and you feel like your whole life's a lie," @maddiesully3 explained in her video, outlining how it feels like she's having an identity crisis now that she knows her dad isn't really her dad.

Carlo Prearo - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual child - pictured above is a little girl running in a field

You can view the video on TikTok here.