If your spouse went out with their friends one night and woke up to someone in bed next to them, would you be freaking out that they cheated?

This 30-year-old woman and her 30-year-old husband have spent the last five years together, and their relationship has been full of love and happiness.

They tied the knot last year and only just began living with one another recently. She's never worried about her husband's loyalty, and he's always been so kind and caring towards her. He spoils her and loves seeing her smile.

Yesterday, her husband went on a boys' trip, and they spent the night away. She texted her husband until she fell asleep. This morning, he did send her a text letting her know he was on his way home.

"When he arrived, I tried to kiss him, but he started crying and told me what had happened. According to him, most of the guys had left the bar, leaving him and another friend, let's say A (34M), with a woman who had been talking to A because he’s single," she explained.

"They eventually went back to their Airbnb. My husband says he went to sleep next to another male friend, S (m30). During the night, he woke up and found the woman lying next to him and S."

Her husband swears he kicked this girl out of his bed as soon as he realized she was next to him, and S was puzzled. The woman seemed surprised too, and she went to sleep in a different room.

Her husband fell back asleep, and several hours later, he got up and saw the woman sleeping in the living room with the other guys on the couch.

Her husband made the decision to come home after that. He did acknowledge that alcohol and other substances were used that evening.

lashkhidzetim - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a fur-trimmed coat

"He insists nothing happened, but I’m struggling to understand why she was sleeping next to him in the first place. I’m completely overwhelmed and don’t know what to believe," she added.

"How can I know nothing happened, and is it possible to rebuild trust after something like this? I want to leave home so badly, but my family lives far away, and I don’t have close friends nearby I can stay with. I am so bad; I never thought he could do this."

"...My biggest concern is my husband’s version of events. He says he simply woke up and found a woman next to him, but how realistic is it that he has absolutely no idea how she ended up there? Could he be leaving out details because he feels guilty or is afraid of my reaction?"

I'm inclined to believe her husband, because if he had cheated on her, maybe he wouldn't be so honest and would be asking his friends to cover for him. Speaking of his friends, she could call them to see what their version of events from that evening is.

I do think she has to tell her husband to cool it on the alcohol, substances, and boys' nights because it did lead to this happening in the first place, and it's worrisome.

The next time her husband goes out with his friends, she should tell him that if girls start getting into the mix, he needs to come home immediately. He's married and really should know better.

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

Sign up for Chip Chick's newsletter and get exclusive stories like this delivered to your inbox.