We all want to believe that real love goes much deeper than physical appearance, but sometimes, life has a harsh way of testing how unconditional your partner's devotion actually is.

This 40-year-old woman got married to her 45-year-old husband 13 years ago. Her husband is the love of her life; they have a son, and she thought their marriage was pretty amazing.

Four years ago, she unfortunately was in an awful car crash, which landed her in the hospital for several weeks. She needed to undergo multiple surgeries, and she's lucky to be alive, but she no longer looks like the woman who stood up there and said, "I do," when her husband married her.

"I have some pretty significant scarring on my face and neck, and part of my face is disfigured. I’ve had reconstructive surgery, but there’s only so much they can do," she explained.

"Before the accident, I was a fairly pretty woman. I don’t say that to brag. I just never had to think much about my appearance.

My husband was wonderful during my recovery. He helped me bathe, changed my bandages, and held me when I cried."

"I remember telling him one night that I was scared he’d never look at me the same way again. He kissed my forehead and told me I was still his beautiful girl. Lord, I wish I could go back to that night."

Now, her son has been having a tough time in school, so she and her husband got one of his teachers to spend time after school tutoring him.

This woman is drop-dead gorgeous. She's 31, and people will turn their heads to watch her walk by. She has a stunning figure, long, blonde hair, and a flawless smile. She truly is all that.

Her son's teacher never made her feel threatened, because she was always incredibly kind to her. She appreciated that her son's teacher was investing so much time into helping her child.

5ph - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman walking on a leaf-filled path in the fall

Three weeks ago, she figured out that her husband's been having an affair with her son's teacher!

She called him out, and he confessed to his infidelity. She demanded to know what her son's teacher had that she didn't to lure him away.

Her husband was silent for quite a long time before bursting into tears and admitting he isn't attracted to her following the car accident.



"He said he still loved me, but he wasn’t in love with me the way he used to be. I swear I felt something inside me break when he said that," she added.

"I asked him if he would’ve cheated on me if I’d never been in that accident. He couldn’t even look me in the eye. That was answer enough. I know everybody is going to tell me to leave him. My sister has already said it, and so has my mama."

"But I don’t want to leave my husband. I love that man more than anything in this world. He’s my best friend. He’s the person I want to call when something good happens, and he’s still the person I want holding me when I cry. Even though he’s the reason I’m crying. How pitiful is that?"

Her husband is currently sleeping in the guest bedroom, and she still makes him dinner every single night without fail. She even fusses over his plate so it's exactly the way he wants it.

Occasionally, it slips her mind that there's a problem, and it's almost as if everything is still normal, but it isn't, and it can't go back to how it was before.

Last weekend on Sunday, she got all dolled up for church and put makeup on too, which is not her regular routine. When she walked into the kitchen, her husband was sipping his coffee, and she thought he would say she looked great, but he just wanted to know if their son was ready to go.

"I went back into the bedroom and cried until my makeup was gone. I miss the way he used to look at me. I miss him reaching for my hand in the truck. I miss feeling like somebody’s beautiful wife instead of somebody he feels sorry for," she continued.

"And the worst part is, I can’t compete with her. I can’t make these scars disappear. I can’t turn back the clock and become the woman I was before that accident. I survived something that nearly killed me, and sometimes I wonder why."

"I know that sounds awful, and I’m thankful to be alive, especially for my son. I’m just so tired of feeling like I lost myself twice.

I’m just asking if there’s anybody out there who’s been through something like this and managed to put their marriage back together. What can I do to make my husband fall in love with me again? Is there anything I can do to save my marriage?"

She would hate to lose the man she's loved so much for the last 22 years.

I understand that it's painful to realize you're married to someone who doesn't love you as much as you love them, but does she really want to be with a man who admitted that he's no longer attracted to her and actually loves her less due to her appearance?

Her husband is shallow, and she deserves better than this. How rude of him to blame her scars for his behavior. If she stays, it's only condoning her husband's infidelity, and what would stop him from continuing to see the teacher?

What advice do you have for her?

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