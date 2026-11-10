If someone gets down on one knee and proposes, you automatically assume that means they're signing up for the whole "in sickness and in health" thing, right?

This 30-year-old woman spent nearly five years with her 31-year-old fiancé, and he proposed to her last December. She truly thought that she would be with him for the rest of her life.

Several months ago, she started experiencing excruciating pain in her left leg. She figured she had somehow injured herself, but then she found out that she actually had bone cancer in her thigh.

Doctors told her that the cancer had unfortunately spread too much, so her left leg had to be amputated. She got the surgery done a couple of weeks ago, and she's still taking time to navigate her new normal.

Her fiancé was by her side when the doctors delivered the bad news to her, and vowed to stay with her no matter what. He said he wasn't going to leave her and that they would overcome this together.

Following her surgery, that all changed. He began acting not like himself. He visited her less and less and wouldn't even ask her how she was feeling. She tried to be sympathetic, as she knew this was difficult for him too, not just for her.

"Last week he told me he wanted a break. He said he still loves me but doesn't know if he can handle everything our future might look like now. He kept saying it wasn't a breakup and that he just needed time," she explained.

"I didn't even know what to say. I've already lost my leg, and now I'm scared I'm going to lose him too. I'm home recovering and keep hoping he'll show up like he used to. I haven't asked him to because I don't want to beg someone to stay."

Well, she's lucky this man showed her his true colors before she got married to him or had kids with him, because it would have been a lot harder for her to extract herself from everything then.

eduard - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a couple at sunset

Thank goodness she didn't waste more of her life on this garbage bag of a man. A partner who can't be there for the person they supposedly love in their darkest hour isn't someone who can handle a marriage commitment anyway.

Her fiancé is a coward for framing this like he needs a break from her. He dumped her. He's just too pathetic to say that to her face right now and is taking the slow ghosting route instead.

This really is not that unusual, though, as they have done studies on how loads of men leave their female partners as soon as they get sick (not that that fact will make her feel much better to know she's not alone in being abandoned).

What advice do you have for her?

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Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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