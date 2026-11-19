What would you do if you discovered that the innocent weekly outings your partner swore they were taking with the kids were actually cover stories for an affair?

Back in 2018, this man was happily married. His wife had given him two gorgeous kids, and he managed to make enough money to purchase a dream home for his family.

Several months later, he realized that his wife was taking trips to Disney World, and she was going there practically every single week.

While excessive, he wasn't worried, as their kids were completely obsessed with Disney. But one day, he questioned his son and daughter about how their day had gone, and they didn't say a word about going to Disney.

"That, to me, was extremely weird because usually kids are more than happy to brag about all the things they've seen that day, especially visiting the happiest place on earth," he explained.

"So I finally said something to her. I asked, 'Did you take them to Disney? Because they can't recall a single thing about the visit,' but she insisted they were just tired. The next year flew by, and I brushed off the whole Disney thing."

"Crime rates went up where we were living, so I installed cameras everywhere inside and outside of our house just to be safe. Even ones in me and my wife's car. That camera in my wife's car saved me years of lies."

When he was at work, he got a notification on his phone that movement was picked up in his wife's car. He looked at the camera, anticipating that his kids or his wife would be getting in, but he was shocked to see a man.

The man was clammy, and he could see the beads of sweat on his face. He had two white gloves with black lines on his hands. Next, he could see on the camera that his wife was climbing into the car, and then she kissed the guy!

Acento Creativo - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a Mickey Mouse at Disney World

"Pure shock entered my body. My wife was making out with a man who dresses like a fictional cartoon mouse. Was I not good enough for her? I gave her everything and more. Just for her to throw it away on some sweaty guy," he continued.

"The year is now 2026. I've divorced my wife, and I get to see my kids on the weekends. Thanks to her, our family has been pulled apart, and now I never take my kids to Disney; it's just too painful to look at that stupid mouse."

He feels like a loser, considering his wife cheated on him with a Disney World actor.

Lies have a way of eventually catching up to people, though I really wonder how his wife even got involved with Mickey Mouse in the first place. That's pretty bizarre to go hunting for an affair partner at Disney World, of all places.

What do you think?

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Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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