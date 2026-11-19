Everyone has a dating history they are not particularly proud of, and most adults agree that past mistakes should not automatically disqualify someone from finding love later on. But if your partner had a romantic past you couldn't get over, what would you do?

This man in his early 40s dated his girlfriend for a couple of months, and she's a bit younger than him. They rushed right into things, and they were discussing getting married, purchasing a home together, having kids, and building an entire life.

The chemistry they shared was nothing like anything he'd ever experienced, and he pictured spending forever by her side. However, he couldn't get over one detail from her past.

"A few years before meeting me, she had spent approximately a year in a transactional [romantic] relationship with her married employer," he explained.

"She received money, gifts, and a career advancement in exchange for being his mistress. This wasn’t a one-time mistake or an isolated incident. It was an arrangement she consciously entered into and continued for nearly a year."

His girlfriend claimed her boss approached her with the arrangement after she requested a promotion. She turned him down at first but 24 hours later, agreed to sleep with her boss.

Following that encounter, her boss would come to her house every week to drink and hook up with her. He didn't understand why his girlfriend's boss would present her with such a calculated risk, because what made her boss think she would be open to it?

His girlfriend's boss jeopardized himself professionally and personally for her. He additionally felt upset by his girlfriend's attitude about what she did with her boss.

"She said the infidelity aspect caused her considerable anxiety, but the financial compensation didn’t bother her at all and actually helped her feel less guilty about him being married," he added.

Ilona - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman surrounded by plants

His girlfriend admitted the money motivated her, and she said the podcast "Call Her Daddy" made that kind of work feel normal, which empowered her further.

He does suspect that his girlfriend was comfortable with transactional romantic relationships because she's pretty much only dated successful, rich men.

He does think that people are capable of change and their past can't always be held against them, but in his girlfriend's case, he just couldn't get over it. He thought she was wholesome, kind, and shy, but her past didn't line up with that woman.

While his girlfriend insisted the arrangement with her boss filled her with shame, she couldn't say why she even did it and brushed it off as complex.

"But he was actually the one who ended their affair because his wife had grown suspicious. She still works for this man, and at one point a few years later they briefly restarted the...arrangement, although this time it was her who ended it, because she said it felt wrong and immoral," he said.

"She often described her boss as a controlling narcissist and someone she couldn’t stand to be around. Although she continued to work for him throughout most of our relationship. She said when she was his mistress, the [romance] had been unpleasant, and she didn’t find him physically attractive."

"I wasn’t looking for a spotless past or an explanation that absolved her of responsibility. I just wanted some meaningful reflection that would help me understand how the person I was dating reconciled those experiences with the values she held today."

Oh, and he can't prove that his girlfriend was only with him for money. It's not like he has loads of it. His girlfriend appeared to be invested in a shared future with him, but he couldn't overcome their differences around commitment, money, and romance, given the history with her boss.

He didn't even get the whole story, as conversations with his girlfriend about her past grew tense. He gets that she may have felt judged or worn out from him asking so many questions.

His girlfriend either didn't want to give him the answers he was looking for, or she simply couldn't. In time, she revealed that the chats about her romantic arrangement with her boss stressed her out too much, so she dumped him.

"Now I’m left wondering whether I sabotaged a genuinely beautiful relationship because I couldn’t accept her past, or whether my concerns were legitimate," he continued.

"I loved this woman, and I wasn’t trying to punish her for having a past. I just wanted to understand whether the person she was today was someone with whom I could safely build a future."

"So, [am I the jerk]? Was I unfairly judging her for her past and ultimately sabotaging our relationship, or did I dodge a bullet by recognizing potential incompatibilities before building a life together?"

While I don't have an issue with his girlfriend accepting payment for a romantic relationship, I do have an enormous problem with her engaging with a married man. That's just horrible.

I also find it wild that she overlooked the immorality because of the money she received from her boss. No, that's not a woman who shares his values.

If she truly had any shame, she wouldn't be working for this man anymore.

What do you think?

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