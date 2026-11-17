Most women know that uncomfortable feeling when a new friend starts paying way too much attention to your husband. But if a woman makes it seem like her friend's husband is the father of her baby, would you consider that creepy?

This 25-year-old woman's best friend introduced her to a woman whom she grew close with. She really likes her, but in time, her new friend began making strange comments about her 30-year-old husband,

"It started with comments about how lucky I am and how great of a guy he is. I didn’t think much of it at the time because it could just be a compliment," she explained.

"But then the comments started getting weirder, things like 'why couldn’t I have found him first' or that I'm living her dream."

Earlier in the year, her friend's boyfriend got her pregnant. Then in March, her husband got deployed. In October, her friend gave birth to the baby.

Her husband recently returned home, and so they both went to visit her friend's baby for the very first time, and that's when things got really out of control. She arrived first, and her husband met her at her friend's house, as he had been working.

"...When he got there, she was telling people at the gathering that he 'missed the whole pregnancy.' Then we were all talking, and she asked when he left, and I told her March, and she said, 'Omg we weren’t even telling anyone yet!'" she exclaimed.

"Then, to a room full of people, [she] said that her brand-new newborn was my husband's 'deployment baby.' Keep in mind she is in a relationship, living with her boyfriend, and THEY just had a new baby."

She sat there silently because she was so horrified by what her friend was saying and how she was making it come across like the baby was fathered by her husband.

djoronimo - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman crossing her arms

She's left feeling uneasy and insulted, but she's wondering if she's overreacting.

She's been way too easygoing so far with this friend of hers. The moment that girl said she wished she had found her husband first, she should have put a stop to the friendship.

It's so unhinged that her friend called her husband the father of her baby in front of other people. Her friend didn't make it sound like that; her friend said it outright in more or less words.

I also can't believe she didn't say anything because I would have freaked out and clarified to everyone in that room that her friend was lying. I'm worried her friend will keep escalating and will graduate to hitting on her husband or actively trying to steal him.

Anyway, I don't think it's worth a confrontation, because this girl is a psycho. She should stop hanging out with her.

What do you think?

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