She’s Talking About The Heartwarming Gifts She Got To Send Her Daughter To College With

A mom on TikTok named Erin Percy (@erinpercy60) shared a video displaying a basket of wrapped gifts she’s sending with her daughter when she goes to college, and it has everyone feeling emotional.

The various small gifts are all labeled with handwritten notes directing her daughter, Abby when she should open each present while she’s attending the College of Charleston in South Carolina.

Graduating from high school and heading off to college is a big change for both parent and child. So Erin’s heartwarming gesture is meant to make the transition from home to college as smooth as possible for Abby.

The first package is marked with the words, “Open me when it’s cold outside.” The next read, “Open me when you catch a cold.”

The third was, “Open me when you need a little me time.” Fourth: “Open me when you need to break the ice with new people.”

The fifth present read, “Open me when you don’t have time to do the laundry,” and the sixth said, “Open me any day but Sunday.”

Then, there was “Open me before midterms,” “Open me when you need a little jolt,” and “Open me when you get your first A.”

The note that garnered the most reactions from TikTok users was written on the last present, which stated, “Open me when we say goodbye.”

“I sobbed as I read ‘Open me when we say goodbye,'” commented one user.

