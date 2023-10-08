He Laughed In His Divorced Sister’s Face After She Asked Him To Take Care Of Her Son Full-Time And Help Pay For Childcare

For his whole life, this 32-year-old man has never been in a relationship.

He has pretty much accepted that he thinks he will remain single.

While he does think that he still has some resentment about never having a relationship, he is financially comfortable, has a successful career with a great salary, and works remotely. He is also physically healthy, so he feels grateful for everything that’s going well in his life.

While they were growing up, he and his sister, 29, had a close bond that lasted until they were young adults.

They became more distant when his sister got into a relationship and didn’t spend as much time with him. The only occasions that his sister seemed to reach out were when she needed his help with something, and he didn’t mind lending a hand.

“But her basically dropping me as soon as she found a boyfriend while I was still alone kind of hurt and made my loneliness worse. Anytime I talked to her about that, she just told me the usual, ‘Go get a hobby, or maybe try online dating; someone will come along; it does for everyone.’ And when I told her I was doing that, it wasn’t working, and it was just making me feel worse with every rejection, she just said, ‘It’ll happen eventually, trust me,’ (which it obviously didn’t),” he said.

As the years went on, he finally decided to see a therapist to figure out some ways to cope with his feelings of loneliness in healthy ways. He feels like his therapist was a lot more helpful than his sister, and from his perspective, his sister’s words of encouragement were patronizing.

A couple of years later, his sister and her boyfriend had a son together. They later got married, but unfortunately, her sister caught her husband in the act of having an affair. So, about a year into their marriage, she divorced her husband and is now a single mother to their son.

“She came to me asking for help again, and this time, she wanted me to take care of her son while she was at work full-time AND help pay for childcare, essentially taking on the role of a stay-at-home dad. That was a step too far for me,” he explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.