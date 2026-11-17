If you discovered that your spouse was still hopelessly hung up on their ex long after saying "I do," how would you deal with such devastation?

This 49-year-old woman's 60-year-old husband recently asked her to go through his emails and help him find a particular message. Well, while she was doing that, she made an unexpected discovery: a draft email her husband had written to his ex-wife.

The email was from February of last year, and they got married back in March of 2024, meaning they were close to celebrating their one-year anniversary when he wrote this.

Around the time her husband created the email, his ex-wife had reached out to him to ask if she could use his address to renew her driver's license.

"His response started, 'I am still so terribly in love with you.' He stated he missed her, smiled when he thought about her, and worried about her regularly. He went on to say [he] thought that the person he loved didn't exist," she explained.

"It was long. I closed with his saying stating that his first urge was to respond was that he would not only let her use his address, that she should come here, stay [with] him, and work things out...that 'nothing would make him happier' than cuddling with her, talking with her, [sleeping] with her, and laughing with her for the rest of his life."

"But he knows that could never happen. Interestingly, he didn't mention it couldn't happen because he was married to me."

As she said, she got married to her husband back in 2024; he wrote this email in 2025, and here we are in 2026 when she uncovered it.

She's not sure if the feelings in this email only remained a draft or if her husband actually sent it along to his ex-wife. She's so upset with her husband for making her his wife while he was still in love with another woman.

fizkes - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in front of a computer

She's left wondering if her husband still is in love with his ex-wife and if he ever truly loved her at all. She has considered that her husband married her for convenience or something else.

Whether that email stayed in her husband's drafts folder or actually hit his ex-wife's inbox, the feelings written on that screen are real, and I'm convinced he definitely still feels like that a year later.

Love doesn't just evaporate, and he's definitely not in love with her, by the way, if that's what he put down in an email about his ex. She should print that out and staple it to the back of the divorce papers. No way would I want to be married to a man knowing I'm a consolation prize.

Do you think she should confront her husband over the email?

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Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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