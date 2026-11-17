Few things are more infuriating than watching a husband push for another baby when he's barely lifting a finger to help raise the ones already in the house.

This 33-year-old woman and her 32-year-old husband have three children: a 3-month-old son, a 3-year-old son, and a 7-year-old daughter.

While giving birth wasn't complicated for her at all and her body only took a month to get back to normal, flat stomach and all, she still had a tough time daily being a mom.

She struggled with postpartum depression with her firstborn and experienced frustration with her other two children. Mainly, this was due to the fact that her husband didn't do anything to act like a parent.

Thankfully, his mom did, and she still helps out and gives them money for the kids. When she got pregnant at the beginning of the year, she was not happy.

She wanted to terminate, but every time she tried to, something random happened that prevented her from making the appointment.

"I had the baby and decided to tell my husband I will not be having another baby. I'm tired and can't afford it. He didn't agree or disagree; he just acknowledged that he heard me," she said.

She continued to talk about this and try to get her husband to weigh in. He would joke around to change the subject or just stay silent, so it went nowhere.

At one of her checkups, she brought up getting her tubes tied to her doctor, and he said yes; he could help make that happen. She then went home and attempted to speak to her husband about it once more.

Iona - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman sitting on a couch

"He said he wants another child. I explained that I'm not willing to have another baby, especially after 35. Despite that, our finances aren't great. I pay 100% of the bills: mortgage and car," she added.

"The car he drives I bought 4 years ago, and I've paid for it in full. He makes substantially less than I do, so he buys groceries and fills our cars when he can. He doesn't help with housework or the kids; if he does anything, it means I've asked him to many times."

"I was as delicate as I possibly [could be] about explaining this; he then asked me to give him the remaining 2 years of my cut-off for having kids. I agreed that day, and on another day I randomly told him I don't want another child; it would kill my soul to have to take care of another child. He still wasn't moved."

She still went and got her tubes tied and lied to her husband about what the appointment was for. She's left wondering if she was wrong.

She shouldn't feel ashamed, but her husband should for being so useless. I don't understand why she's not rethinking her marriage by now. Her husband's not adding any value.

What do you think?

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