If you hooked up with your boss and only then found out that they are actually married, how upset would you be about unknowingly being cast into the role of their affair partner?

This woman has worked for a year and a half at her current job. She has a boss who is older than she is, and they get along wonderfully.

Her sense of humor is quite similar to his, and she feels that they have a connection. Her boss mentioned to her that he's a single dad, which she thought meant he is not married or in a committed relationship.

"We flirted quite a bit for months. He finally asked me out recently, so we’ve gone on 2 dates. I had a really good time, and I thought we were moving towards a relationship. At the end of the second date, we slept together," she explained.

"After we slept together, he made a 'joke' saying, 'My wife’s not gonna like this.' I was like, wife???? And he said, yeah, he’s married..."

"I’ve known him for 1.5 years; he’s NEVER worn a wedding band. He’s NEVER spoken about his wife. Just about being a single father."

She questioned him about why he's talked about being a single dad, and he responded that he has a child from a previous marriage, and he has full custody of them.

He additionally threw in there that he thought she was aware of his marital status, but she thinks he deceived her on purpose in order to hook up with her.

"When I asked him why he asked me on dates if he’s married, he just said that he really likes me and wanted to spend time with me. That he wasn’t thinking far ahead and the implications," she said.

bnenin - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a grey sweater

She has quit speaking to him outside of the office, and she only discusses topics related to the job. Her boss has removed her from several projects she enjoyed being a part of, and she can't help but think that he's trying to punish her for no longer being open to a romantic connection.

"Truly, I hate this. I’m genuinely really hurt. I really liked him. I got out of an abusive relationship 5 years ago, and since then I’ve kept to myself because it was hard to trust and open up again. I finally decided to open up to a guy, and this happens," she concluded.

Well, she can't make this nontoxic, even if she goes to HR, so she has no choice but to freshen up that resume and get a new job somewhere else.

Oh, and after she leaves, she absolutely should reach out to this guy's wife and out him as a cheater.

What advice do you have for her?

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