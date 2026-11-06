Deception within a committed relationship isn't always an indicator that it's time to break up. But what would you do if you found out that your partner lied to you about their romantic history with a married couple they had dinner with?

This 38-year-old woman has spent the last two and a half years with her 45-year-old boyfriend. Back before they were official, he mentioned that he was traveling out of state to hook up with a girl he met on a dating app.

He did this two different times, which deeply hurt her, even though they were not in a committed relationship and their status was casual.

"I didn't say anything to him about those feelings. I felt it wasn't my place as someone who didn't expect exclusivity from him to police where he went and who he saw. I just didn't understand why he had to be so open and callous about it," she explained.

"When we were exclusive and committed, he actually mentioned wanting to go back to this same woman just for a platonic hang. I told him then that it made me highly uncomfortable that he wanted to drive four hours away, out of state, just to hang out with someone he used to hook up with."

Her boyfriend insisted that he didn't know this was such an enormous deal to her, and he promised that he would not go. To the best of her knowledge, he kept his word.

Two months ago, her boyfriend traveled two hours to spend time with a married couple. He said they were very close friends of his and they hadn't hung out in years.

Given what he did with that other girl, her anxiety welled up as she questioned her boyfriend about whether the couple were people he had a romantic history with. He said that wasn't the case.

He did admit that he met the couple through another friend of his, whom he met on a dating app, but he clarified that he didn't meet the couple on an app. She took that to mean that he was strictly friends with the couple.

Nejron Photo - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a man at a table in a restaurant

Her boyfriend drove off to have dinner with that couple, and he returned home a little before midnight, telling her that he had a lovely time with them.

Well, one week later, she discovered that her boyfriend lied to her, and he actually used to sleep with this married couple. She was so mad that she moved out of the house and dumped him.

"My partner has never been anything but loving, patient, and understanding with me while we've been in a dedicated relationship," she said.

"He even set up couples counseling for us months ago to help us get through my insecurities that stemmed from the way our relationship began."

"He said that the dinner conversation with the couple was largely about all of them talking about how wonderful it was that all of them had found their one person, and about how the security and deep love everyone has found in monogamy was so beautiful."

While she loves her boyfriend dearly, he crossed a major line. When she uncovered the truth about this married couple, it gave her the worst panic attack she's ever experienced.

She's doubting that she did the right thing in dumping her boyfriend, and she worries that she should have tried to work on things with him.

"I feel like I might have made the worst mistake of my life, and I will probably never find a man who will love me and be patient with me like he was. I feel so broken," she continued.

I want to know why she was invited to the dinner. If her boyfriend truly was only friends with the married couple at this rate, she should have been allowed to come with him.

This man doesn't care about her or her feelings, so she did do the right thing in leaving him behind. She should stop worrying about the what-ifs.

Her boyfriend seemed to struggle with the whole monogamy thing to me, which is a whole other can of worms.

Do you think she did the right thing?

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