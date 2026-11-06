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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 06, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
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If your friend's spouse rubbed your leg in a public setting, would you be making excuses for them, or calling out their bad behavior?

This 28-year-old woman recently went to a bar with a bunch of her friends. They all sat in a booth, and it was tight, so they were squished in there with one another.

She was sitting beside her friend's 30-year-old husband, Bob, and her friend was sitting on Bob's other side. While in her seat, she could feel Bob's hand close to her leg, and she thought nothing of it, because they were jam-packed.

"But then he started inching towards my leg more and rubbing his fingers on it until his hand was on top of my knee, and he started moving his fingers over the inside of my knee," she explained.

"I freaked out and immediately got up and said I needed to get out to go to the bathroom. My question is: do I tell my friend what Bob did? I don’t know if he was just drunk or if he thought it was my friend’s (his wife's) leg."

"I feel very weird about all of this, honestly. I’ve known Bob for a while, and he’s never acted that way towards me or even expressed an interest, so I’m beyond confused. Would you consider this to be making a move?"

"Or was it absent-minded fidgeting while we are all packed together like sardines? I don’t want to blow up my friend’s marriage over an innocent mistake."

It is easy to bump knees or brush arms in a packed booth, but targeted caressing along the inner leg is deliberate. She has to quit making excuses, because Bob knew what he was doing; there's no way he mixed up her leg for his wife's.

What she should have done was call Bob out for touching her leg in front of everyone, because guys like this think they can get away with their behavior because women don't confront them.

two people in a dimly lit bar qunica.com - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people - pictured above are two people in a dimly lit bar

Bob is a creep, and that's the unfortunate reality. She can tell her friend about what Bob did under the table, but she has to be prepared for her friend not to believe her, as so many women don't want to acknowledge their husbands being creeps.

What do you think she should do?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 06, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

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