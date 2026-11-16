Hearing a blunt, unkind comment about your body from your own child, especially when you have worked hard to shield them from the exact same ridicule, really just stings. And how are you supposed to move on from that?

This 49-year-old woman is a single mom with a 12-year-old son. She promised to bring him to Best Buy this morning so he could exchange his VR headset, as last night she couldn't find all of the pieces for it.

"I was getting ready; [I] had been wearing a tank top like I normally sleep in, and before I changed shirts, my son comes in and says, 'Wow, I didn’t really believe when my friend said it…,'" she explained.

"'Said what?' At this point I know we’re going into a topic that’s probably offensive. 'Well, that women 50, or around 50 have you know…*swings hands in front of his chest*…' 'I know what?' 'Well, saggy [chests]..' I [freaked out]."

"I’ve lost tons of weight in the past few years, have been in a nearly constant type of recovery from 10 surgeries for a catastrophic ankle injury in 2022, struggled with severe depression, postpartum, my son’s dad failed to show up countless times on days I wanted my own time to try and get physical activity in."

You can see why staying skinny wasn't even on her to-do list. Her son was negatively impacted by her bad habits surrounding eating choices and exercise.

He's packed on a ton of pounds, and she feels horrible about it. Her son's friends and his father's side of the family have been cruel to him about his weight gain.

She's had a tough time with her weight throughout her whole life, and it made her sad to think that this was about to be the same story for her son.

"I thought my own recent weight loss would be a good motivator, and in some ways it has, but then the comments about loose skin, sagging [chest], all the problems I am well aware of and have been in some way for 49 years, just felt like such a blow," she added.

Tatyana Gladskih - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman at home with her dog on the couch

"I’ve never criticized his body; well, his feet are his dad’s and drive me nuts with shoes. Otherwise, I’ve tried to NOT do what others did to me because the ridicule led to extreme eating disorders that I still clearly struggle with."

She can acknowledge that she needs deep therapy to heal from the brutal trauma that she suffered because of people putting her body down.

But anyway, she informed her son that she was skipping Best Buy because she was not about to give him a reward for his terrible behavior.

"He gave me a lot of excuses for why he said it and should have switched to a filter when talking to me. But that wasn’t a filter issue; it was him being a jerk," she said.

"He’ll occasionally throw comments like that out to see how I’ll respond. Most body comments do not land well, especially when I’ve tried my best to help him understand whatever his opinions are about a female's body; he needs to keep them to himself unless he wants to get back similar comments."

"I hate that this got under my skin so badly. I hate that I got so angry with him. I hate that at 49 years old I can still feel like that chubby little girl that always felt so ugly because of WEIGHT and physical issues that had nothing to do with beauty...Some days I don’t feel like a troll, but man, today just hit that fragile spot I keep pretty protected."

Canceling the Best Buy trip totally taught her son that words carry consequences, which was the right thing to do. However, I do think kids her son's age often don't think before they speak, or they parrot shock-value remarks from peers to see how adults react.

That's just what happens with pre-teens, and she can't take it personally, but she can turn this into a teaching moment. It doesn't sound like she's gone through the whole lesson yet of if you can't say something nice, you shouldn't say anything at all, which is extremely valuable in life.

This all could also be stemming from her son's own insecurities or unhappiness in his own skin, especially since he's getting picked on by his family members and friends for that, so it is important for her to work harder on helping her son make healthier choices or do things together that encourage him to eat better or be more active. There's a lot to unpack here!

What advice do you have for her?

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Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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