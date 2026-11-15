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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 15, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
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It is genuinely confusing when your spouse tells you they want a divorce, refuses to work on your marriage, and then gets mad at you for actually moving on.

This man's wife requested a divorce three months ago, and he agreed to go along with it. He was feeling resentful of their dead bedroom, and that wasn't his only bone to pick with his wife.

He was hoping they could overcome their issues, but he couldn't make that happen all alone, and his wife was uninterested in that.

After his wife made it clear that she was done being married to him, he's been going out a lot, which is not his normal routine. It's been helping him take his mind off things, though.

Occasionally he will get drinks with his friends, or go see a movie, and the last time he went out, he actually took a woman from work out on a date.

He never informs his wife of his whereabouts, and it's not like she bothers to ask. Earlier today, he and his wife had a discussion about some paperwork their mediator requires, and he questioned his wife about whether she truly wants a divorce.

She confirmed that she is moving ahead with a divorce and wasn't super nice about it. As their conversation concluded, his wife then blurted out that he's shady.

He asked her what she meant about that ,and she replied he's going out on dates with other women and not telling her where he's going when he leaves the house. She added that she does not really care anyway.

"I don’t understand how she can be mad at all. I’ve asked her 3 times now, are you sure you want this, and every time has been yes," he explained.

woman at night in the city TIGERRAW - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman at night in the city

"On top of that, I feel like she’s lost the right to be in the know [about] what’s going on [in] my life. This whole thing is frustrating and confusing."

He's struggling to understand why his wife is jealous and furious when she's the one who asked for the divorce, not him.

I think this is a case of his wife not wanting him, but she doesn't want other women to have him at the same time. That's not fair, but it's also not his problem anymore.

He should keep it civil with her while they get on with the divorce and do what he wants to do. Their marriage is over. He can absolutely get out there and date other girls.

What advice do you have for him?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 15, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

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