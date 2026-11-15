It is heartbreaking how much a woman will give up to keep her family together, only to realize the husband she made sacrifices for was already planning his exit.

Last week, this woman's car broke down when she was driving home from work. She texted her husband to help her, but he didn't respond.

That wasn't too strange to her, as he often is sleeping when she's finishing up at her job. As she arrived at her house, she saw her husband, her children, and his daughter standing right there in the doorway.

"I take literally one step in, and he hits me with the reason we're all here waiting for you is [that] I'm leaving you. I'm like, okay, [what] happened while I was at work?" she wondered.

Several weeks ago, her husband came across her Reddit account, which he then went through. He read every single post she made venting about him after they got into arguments.

He went digging around because he thought she was cheating on him, but instead, he saw that she was talking trash about him online.

"That was all he needed. So he left. 3 days later, he calls me and literally starts crying and says he's depressed and wants to work things out," she added.

"Like a fool, I let him come back. He says he's unhappy because the puppy we got for our son is having problems with potty training, and I don't let him have any say-so in the house. So I here is where I [messed] up, I try to salvage things."

She informed her son that they had to give his puppy away. She ended up giving her uncle and aunt the puppy. Less than a week after rehoming the pup, her husband began pulling away once more.

Oleksandr Masnyi - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman looking away

She gave him 24 hours of space before asking him what was going on, and he shocked her by saying he wants a divorce and is no longer down to work on their marriage.

"Apparently, all the responsibilities of our life have changed me, and I'm not fun and carefree anymore. Meanwhile, I just had my tubes tied 4 months ago because we decided we didn't want any more kids," she said.

"My biggest mistake was not seeing the numerous red flags; this is now the 3rd kid he's had and left behind. So now I'm barren, responsible for a mortgage and a 200k loan against the house, raising a pre-teen by myself, all with my part-time job he urged me to take (instead of staying at my full-time one), and he gets to leave another child behind and move on responsibility-free."

But the icing on the cake was when her husband threw in there that he has not loved her for quite a long time. She doesn't understand why he didn't say something before she got her tubes tied.

She finds her husband weak for walking away from their family instead of committing to working on their marriage.

It doesn't sit right with me that her husband was digging for proof of an affair. I wonder if he's been unfaithful, which is why he pointed to her talking trash about him online as his reason for leaving. That does sound like a weak reason to exit a marriage.

Well, he set her free, and she should definitely get a full-time job to help support her and the kids.

What advice do you have for her?

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