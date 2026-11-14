Most of us agree that knowing every gritty detail of our partner's single era does zero favors for a healthy relationship, but how would you feel if your partner disclosed to you that they slept with someone else, and hours later slept with you, too?

For the last six months, this 29-year-old guy has been in a committed relationship, and his girlfriend is 23. They actually matched on a dating app, and then he flew to her country for work.

They talked on the phone several times, and she picked him up at the airport when he arrived. They hung out for a couple of hours, and they kissed, which was a surprise.

"We decided to hang out later that evening, and we [slept together] then (this was unexpected to her). We became exclusive a week later," he explained.

"She had told me that she had been on dates with 2 other guys from the app, one of whom she slept with a couple of times. She said that she was always looking for a relationship and ended things with them because there was not much chemistry."

He's told her from the start he didn't want her to give him information about the other guys she was dating when she began seeing him too.

He felt better not having any details, but it's not like he cared about her previous relationships, flings, or anything. Everyone has a past, after all.

A couple of days ago, his girlfriend brought something up that alluded to her sleeping with two guys in the exact same day. He just knew she was talking about him and another man.

He really didn't want to know this at all, but he couldn't help but ask her if he was one of the two guys she slept with on the same day and if she bothered showering in between him and the next guy.

EleniaPhoto - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a yellow sweater

Well, she confirmed that he was one of them, and couldn't recall if she showered or not. Apparently, she hooked up with the other man first and in the afternoon on the day before he flew to meet her.

He was puzzled because it wasn't the same day, nor was it within the same 24 hours. But one day later, she felt guilty and told him that she lied.

"She admitted that she had [slept] with him the same day we met and had [slept together]. It was in the afternoon; after we had kissed and before we had [slept together], there was a gap of 4–5 hours," he added.

"She said they had a date the day before, which was leading to [sleeping together]. But he did not have time, so they scheduled to [hook up] the next day in the afternoon. She said [she] did not want to do it, but the guy was waiting at her doorstep."

"I called [her out]; she would have stopped it if she didn't want to. She cried a lot for lying to me and for hiding this from me. She said that she lied because she was nervous since I don't like to know about those guys. She also said that she definitely showered after meeting that guy because she was feeling very dirty. She said she ended things with that guy a couple [of] days after we met."

He is aware that it's not like she wasn't allowed to sleep with other guys, as they were not exclusive, but he thinks it's just bizarre and gross.

He's also upset that she lied to his face, which made him lose trust in her. If his girlfriend had said before they slept together that she had already slept with another guy hours before, he would have waited a couple of days to hook up with her.

"I just feel icky. I want to be able to move on from this, but our meeting feels less special now. This feels like some messed up modern dating problem. Should people be expected to disclose to their dates if they slept with somebody else on the same day?" he wondered.

Well, this is icky. Yes, she had a right to do that, but she showed she had no respect for him, or she would have had the decency to wait.

I find it completely crazy that she hooked up with two guys in the span of four to five hours. Crazy. I think he should dump her because I'm not seeing how he can forgive and forget here.

What do you think?

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