Most moms want their kids to be kind, welcoming, and included at school, yet there is a massive difference between encouraging friendship and assigning unpaid caretaker duty without permission.

This 44-year-old woman has a 13-year-old son named Marcus who is on the spectrum. Marcus has a tough time with physical contact and changes that come as a surprise to him.

He does attend regular school but has support to do so. They have gotten Marcus a therapist to assist him with dealing with social interactions, and he's making great progress.

A week ago, Marcus's teacher, Ms. Perry, called her to say she assigned Marcus to act as a buddy to a disabled girl named Lily at their school dance that's happening soon. Lily has anxiety and is in a wheelchair.

"Ms. Perry said she thought it would be 'good for both of them' and that Marcus would 'benefit from the responsibility,'" she explained.

She questioned Ms. Perry about whether she had addressed this with Marcus first, and she said she talked to him about it in class, and Marcus did not tell her no.

Ms. Perry then said she didn't think she had to get permission from her as Marcus's parent before making Marcus be in charge of Lily at the school dance.

She spoke to Marcus, who expressed not wanting to go along with this, but he was not sure how to tell Ms. Perry no. Marcus normally leaves school dances after 20 minutes, since it's crowded and noisy.

Marcus did tell her that he's concerned he will make Lily feel bad and somehow mess up. Next, she called Ms. Perry and informed her that Marcus isn't going to the school dance with Lily.

morrowlight - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a teen boy in a pink shirt

She pointed out that Ms. Perry should have given Marcus the ability to say no without any pressure, and she should have made the request in private, not publicly.

She added it's inappropriate to make a neurodivergent boy be a caretaker for someone else without getting approval from the parents.

"She said I was 'overreacting' and that Marcus 'needs to learn to be part of the community.' The principal called me and said Ms. Perry was 'just trying to be inclusive' and that I was 'making a fuss over nothing,'" she continued.

"Lily's mom called me and said her daughter was 'really looking forward to having a buddy' and asked if I could reconsider. I said I'd be happy to help find another buddy, but that my son wasn't a tool for the school's inclusion program."

"Now the school is saying I'm 'obstructing' their efforts."

She's left wondering if she was wrong to tell Ms. Perry that Marcus is not going to be Lily's caretaker at the school dance.

Inclusion in schools only works when every student's individual needs are respected; never when one child is drafted without warning to manage their classmate.

Her son's school is insane for making him be a chaperone for a disabled girl. The only message they are sending is that her son's disability is not important because he's not physically disabled.

What Ms. Perry did is the exact opposite of inclusion, because she didn't give Marcus a voice while failing to account for what he needs to feel comfortable at the school dance.

I think she should call the superintendent and the school board over this.

What do you think?

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