A woman named Krista (@babeofalltrades_ on TikTok) was held up at gunpoint two weeks ago by a man who tried to kidnap her seven-month-old son.

On the morning of November 2nd, Krista took her 10-year-old to school, and when she returned home, she walked up to her front porch with her seven-month-old in a baby carrier.

She went inside and put her son in his playpen before heading back outside to unload her car. But as she was standing on her porch, she could see a man crouched down.

Suddenly, the man jumped onto Krista's porch and got right in her face. He was so close she could hardly see any of his features or identify him.

He was insisting that his dad was dead, and he called her by name. She backed up and noticed she knew the man, but thought he was still in prison and hadn't seen him in years.

"This was not a targeted attack, meaning he didn't come just to me; he robbed several people, tried to steal several children...held several people up with a weapon that same morning, within 24 hours," Krista explained in her video.

This man's dad was friends with her dad, and she told him there's no way his dad was deceased, as he had spoken to her dad recently.

The man said she had to call the hospital where his dad had been, and Krista was feeling uneasy but decided to call the hospital for him.

The man was looking down the street while claiming the cops were chasing him, and so Krista had to let him into her house. He then said he had a gun and asked Krista if her husband or her dad was home.

Ursula Page - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only - pictured above is a front porch

Krista mentioned she could hang up with the hospital and call her dad to see if he had any information on this guy's dad. She FaceTimed her mom, thinking her dad wasn't home, and asked her mom if she had any details to share.

Her dad just so happened to be home and told the guy over FaceTime that his dad was definitely still alive, but the guy's story changed, and he then insisted his dad was only on life support.

Krista's parents knew that they had to intervene and were on their way over to her house. Krista's baby started crying inside her house, and the man got a strange look on his face and acknowledged that her baby was crying before telling her to go get the baby.

The man pulled out his gun and kept saying over and over that it was his baby, not Krista's. Not knowing what else to do, Krista told him she would get the baby but not let him in her house.

They began arguing as Krista tried to make him leave her porch. He stepped back, so Krista tried to make a run for it and get inside without him.

She managed to get inside and lock the door, and the guy was slamming his gun against the glass of her front door. She called her parents to tell them he had a weapon before calling 911.

Krista's parents arrived, and her mom was able to run around to her back door and get into the house to help her. Her dad confronted the guy and said he couldn't have the baby.

The guy was saying crazy things and pointing his gun at Krista's dad. Then the cops showed up, and the guy took off running, so it turned into a manhunt.

Krista left to stay with her parents, and later in the afternoon, Krista's cousin called to say she spotted the guy. Krista called the police, and the dispatcher she spoke to told her that she was no longer in immediate danger, so they wouldn't do anything before hanging up.

Krista called again and got a different dispatcher to send the cops to her parents' house to speak to her, and they said they would look for the guy.

Krista's husband got off work, and on the way to their house, he saw the guy. Her husband got out of his work truck and tackled the guy, hoping the cops would show up because they were driving around the neighborhood searching for him.

Krista's husband held the guy down on the ground, waiting, and people started to show up, so he was trying to get people to call the cops.

The guy was trying to get his weapon and accidentally pulled the trigger and shot himself in the thigh instead of Krista's husband. The guy held it up to her husband's head, and it was full of dirt, so it didn't go off.

A girl who called 911 kicked the gun away from the guy, and finally, the police showed up. The guy was taken away in an ambulance, and her husband had to get fingerprinted and questioned.

After the guy was treated, he walked out, and the cops didn't pick him up!

Later that evening, the guy was picked up on another warrant (he has a couple, according to Krista) and was brought to jail. Her husband was released, and they are both feeling so shaken up.

Krist is grateful that her husband did his best to protect not only their family, but the neighborhood.

You can see the video on TikTok here.