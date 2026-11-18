Kimmie (@unfilteredplottwist on TikTok) has some wild stories from the two-year period before she got a divorce from her husband.

They first agreed to a trial separation, and unfortunately, Kimmie's husband cheated on her instead of doing his part to fix their marriage. She knew he was cheating on her because he told her he was.

"But then he decided to post about it on Facebook, publicly apologizing, and tagged [me] in it, and everyone who hated [me] and believed the narrative that had been sold about [me] believed that [I] was making him give this public apology," Kimmie explained in her video.

While she was trying to help her teen niece deal with a mental health crisis the day after Thanksgiving, Kimmie's phone was blowing up over the drama her husband was creating online.

Her husband insisted he didn't want a divorce, and while he was in a meeting with Kimmie, their pastor, and their pastor's wife, he served Kimmie with fake divorce papers. Apparently, her husband never bothered to file them.

Several months after that, Kimmie and her husband attended a custody hearing, and her husband literally showed up with a guitar, where he proceeded to serenade her inside and outside the courtroom.

Her dad managed to sneak a video of it, and Kimmie still wonders how her husband was even able to get the guitar past security in the courthouse.

But wait, it gets nuttier. One day, Kimmie's husband rode a scooter from one end of their city to the other and said Kimmie had to meet him because he heard the song "Open Arms" by Journey, which inspired him to realize he did not want to divorce Kimmie at all.

The divorce process took two long years, and just when Kimmie thought it couldn't get stranger or worse, oh, it did.

Joshua Resnick - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a man with a guitar

"Also, I've been serenaded twice since the divorce. We've been separated for eight years, been divorced for six, been serenaded [twice]," Kimmie concluded.

You can view the video on TikTok here.