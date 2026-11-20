If you left a throuple and your spouse was still splitting their time between you and the other person, how long would you put up with this before making your spouse pick?

A little more than two years ago, this 28-year-old woman got married to her 30-year-old husband, Allen. And two years ago, they became a throuple with a 27-year-old woman named Sarah.

"I decided I can no longer continue the throuple dynamic, and now Allen can’t decide which relationship (me or Sarah) he wants to pursue," she explained.

"For context: my husband and I started casually hooking up with his friend from work about 2 years ago. Admittedly, strong boundaries were not set in the beginning, and the relationship between Allen and Sarah grew beyond *friends with benefits* quite quickly."

Back then, she and Allen were five months out from their wedding, which took place in Fall of 2024. She didn't say to Allen that it seemed he was falling in love with Sarah, and instead, she kept quiet.

She was afraid to create a mess amid the wedding planning, but now she can see that she was totally in denial about Allen's feelings for Sarah.

When the day of their wedding arrived, she had Sarah get ready with her bridal party, as she didn't know their friends and she didn't want her to be alone.

"While getting ready, Allen had an anxiety attack that could only be consoled by Sarah; my man of honor, a bridesmaid, and I all tried to help with no avail. Only Sarah was able to calm him down," she added.

"I thought it was due to his social anxiety, but now I feel it was his regret on our wedding day; that he wished he was marrying Sarah instead that day. Allen and I went through with the wedding, but life after that was never about just the two of us."

somemeans - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a black shirt

Sarah was part of every detail of their lives after they said, "I do." She tagged along on their outings every weekend, went on their vacations, and planned their meals with them.

Sarah actually went on their honeymoon, too!

Sarah and Allen also worked together in the same office and would frequently hook up with one another during workdays. Meanwhile, she doesn't work anywhere remotely near their office, so this is an example of how they were growing closer even when she wasn't around.

"I really tried to develop a relationship with Sarah, but it never grew beyond 'friends with benefits' for me. I did let Allen know my feelings for Sarah were not as deep as his in January 2026, but I was told to 'keep trying,'" she said.

Well, she did try and even went to three months of relationship counseling with Sarah and Allen, which didn't make her feel differently.

She tried up until June of last year, when she confessed that being in a throuple was not for her. Sarah cut all contact with her, and she has not spoken to her since then...but Allen hasn't removed Sarah from his life!

Allen splits his time between her and Sarah, as he cannot decide who he wants. She is upset that Allen isn't supporting her, when she's his wife, and Sarah's just his girlfriend.

"He says he does feel safe with me and loves the life we have built together, but there’s still 'something' that draws him to Sarah," she noted.

She's attempted to get Allen to see that Sarah shares all of the horrible qualities of his toxic exes from his past, and that he and Sarah are probably attached because of her previous attempt to take her life, but Allen doesn't listen.

Allen keeps promising to pick her over Sarah, yet never does. Five months into this "limbo state," she's not sure what else she can really do.

She has 4 pets and a house with Allen and would hate to separate or get a divorce, but she can't keep hanging in there, waiting around for him to decide his wife is the more important person.

"I’ve expressed the betrayal I feel in this situation; I feel the promise we made on our wedding day should make this a no-brainer; apparently that means nothing to him," she continued.

"We’ve known each other for 14 years (in a relationship for 6 years). I don’t see how their relationship can hold a candle to ours. His family is rooting for us, but they’ve made it abundantly clear that they are embarrassed [by] the way Allen has handled this."

"My family also has my back, and is willing to support me if Allen and I do separate. I just don’t know if I should give up my marriage or move on. I feel delusional for even having to ask for advice. Is it worth waiting things out/working with a relationship counselor to fix things?"

Well, by Allen stalling for months, he's already made his choice. It's Sarah, not her. He's obviously in love with Sarah, and she has to ask herself if she wants to keep living in limbo.

If she can do that, then she doesn't have to get a divorce or leave Allen, but if she can't, then it's time to start pulling away.

What do you think?

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