Do you think it's forgivable for a family member to illegally access an autopsy report because they can't accept not being given information on how a child passed away?

This woman and her husband sadly lost their son four years ago. They asked all of their loved ones to give them privacy regarding how he passed away, as they didn't want to share that information with anyone.

Instead of accepting that, her mother-in-law, who has been a nurse for the last two decades, figured out a diabolical workaround.

"So his mother had a friend hack into my son's autopsy report, and she texted us about it. The reason given was because 'she had to,' and I told her, 'No, you didn't have to,'" she explained.

She reminded her mother-in-law that if she took those texts to her employer, she would definitely be fired, because it's not legal to access medical records like that.

This is just one thing on a laundry list of reasons why she dislikes her mother-in-law. Her mother-in-law did say sorry, and she found out that she conspired with her sister to do this.

Actually, her sister encouraged her mother-in-law to get her hands on the autopsy report. Her mother-in-law then tried to get her sister to confirm that she was supportive of that, but her sister acted like that never happened and denied it all the way.

That made her mother-in-law panic and beg her and her husband not to report what she did to her boss, as she was terrified of losing her job.

Her mother-in-law tried to excuse illegally accessing the autopsy report by claiming she was upset they kept the details to themselves.

TIGERRAW - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman looking off into the distance

Oh, and this is not the first time her mother-in-law has relied on her buddies at work to do her bidding. Her mother-in-law tried to get someone at her job to get her husband's medical records.

She and her husband had to stop going to a specific branch of hospitals because of this.

Her mother-in-law is unbelievably nosy and loves sharing information about her with her sister and her mom, both of whom hate her.

"She had no shame about that. She brought my sister around after I told her how evil and toxic my sister is. She tried to be friends with my mother, who caused all my trauma in the first place," she added.

"...If something happened in my marriage that she was trusted with the information or she saw it happening, she'd tell my sister, who'd tell our mother, and my mother and her husband would argue and fight with me and my husband because they were surviving off my SSI checks and were angry that I moved out of their home."

"All in all, my MIL has vastly contributed to the issues I've had since meeting my husband 6 years ago. She HAS apologized. She HAS made the effort to change. She's been a wonderful example of what a mother SHOULD be, aside from her obvious nasty side."

I would like to know why she's willing to let her mother-in-law and her friend get away with something so horrific. She should be reporting them to their employer. I'm sure they're doing this to other people.

What advice do you have for her?

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