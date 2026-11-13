Modern dating comes with its fair share of bizarre encounters, from hidden spouses to wildly mismatched expectations, but here's a scenario so cold-blooded it left me genuinely nauseous.

This 28-year-old woman has been on a few dates with a 39-year-old guy, and yesterday evening, he disclosed something that left her reeling.

Apparently, his wife passed away in October, which means she was dead for less than a month before he got back out there and pursued other women.

Well, actually, if you do the math, he was acting like he was single before his wife was even gone.

"His wife was sick for a long time, so it's quite clear that he had been already dating since she got sick, or had at the very least gotten over her during that period," she explained.

"He showed me some pictures of her too, and said that he thought I should know. I appreciate the honesty, but frankly, I would've liked to know sooner. I would probably date a widow, but not someone who was widowed a few weeks ago, sheesh."

"What really also bugged me was that he implied there's money coming in, and once it does, we should take a trip together. From the information he shared with me, it seems his wife was from a wealthy family, and so her dying is going to leave him with a ton of disposable income."

He's acting like his wife dying is no big deal. When he discussed her sickness, he said it was super inconvenient for him, like he's somehow a victim.

She doesn't like how callous he's treating the loss of his literal spouse. And it gets even worse when you find out what happened to her body.

Bratislav Kostic - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a white dress

"He hasn't picked up the ashes either; he has just sort of...left them at the place where they cremated her because it's a long drive away," she said.

"I have been single for 3 years, and have gone on probably 80+ first dates in that time. I once went out with a guy who hid the fact that he was already married."

"I've accidentally ended up on a date where a guy claimed to be apolitical, but had been convicted of a politically motivated hate crime. I once went out with a mall clown who showed up in his clown outfit. But nothing measures up to this dude. I genuinely feel sick."

She's left wondering how she can quit seeing this guy, who is desperate to take her out on another date and sent her over 20 texts yesterday.

She hasn't responded.

Well, she doesn't owe any man an explanation in order to quit seeing them. She can just text him back if she feels the need to do so (instead of blocking him) and say it was nice getting to know him, but she doesn't feel a spark or something along those lines.

Honestly, I hope she just blocks him, because he really doesn't deserve a reply for leaving his wife's ashes at that place instead of going to get her. How mean.

Also, it's so gross that he was bragging to her about how rich he is now. It's giving excited to be a widow. May his poor wife rest in peace.

What advice do you have for her?

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