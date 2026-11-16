If a husband cheats on his pregnant wife, do you think he deserves to be barred from the delivery room because of his infidelity, or do you think that's taking a nuclear approach?

In three short weeks, this woman is going to become a mom, and she's about to give birth. She and her husband have been married for two years, and he's on active duty in the military. Unfortunately, she just found out that he has been cheating on her.

"[He] was taking another woman out to eat the day before my baby shower, texting her during my baby shower, and trying to see her again the day after, as well as on my birthday and our anniversary," she explained.

"He also lied to her about me doing things to him that I never did. When I confronted him, he acted like it’s my fault for feeling sad and stressed because I 'shouldn't have been in his business.'"

"Ever since we separated, he’s been out partying with his friends like he doesn't care at all. I told him I do not want him in the delivery room while I’m giving birth because I know I’ll just be thinking about what he did, and I need a calm, stress-free environment for me and our baby."

She graciously said she will FaceTime her husband after she welcomes their daughter into the world so he can see their child. And she will allow him to come to the recovery room to see the baby, but that's it.

She's serious about banning him from the delivery room following his infidelity. She realizes she didn't do a single thing to deserve her husband cheating on her, and while she's pregnant, no less.

Also, childbirth is a serious matter to her, and she doesn't think it should be open to spectators. She's left wondering if she's wrong for preventing her husband from being in the room when their daughter arrives.

I don't think her approach is too harsh at all. Her husband made it clear that she and the baby aren't high on his priority list. She should make sure the staff at the hospital knows her husband isn't welcome.

georgerudy - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman at her baby shower

Oh, and she needs a divorce ASAP.

What do you think?

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