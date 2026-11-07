If you caught your spouse texting someone they used to hook up with that they were their first choice, not you, would you want to stay married to them?

This 30-year-old woman has been with her 28-year-old husband for nearly six years, and they got hitched three years ago. They have one child together, a son who is two.

Overall, she says her marriage has been good. Occasionally, she and her husband get into petty fights, but that's the only downside. Also, her husband has been less helpful at home as the years have gone by, and she has to remind him nonstop about the chores that have to be completed.

She's the one who does all of the cleaning, cooking, and childcare. Her husband no longer plans dates, celebrates her birthday, or makes an effort for holidays.

Lately, their romantic life has taken a hit because she's not feeling emotionally or mentally stimulated by her husband, which is important to her.

She doesn't feel attracted to her husband when she has to act like his parent on a daily basis.

Anyway, she woke up this morning to a "Hey Girl" message, and her stomach dropped. She opened it up and saw that her husband sent a message to a girl he used to hook up with.

"She tells him off, but she then sends me a message he sent her from 15 days after my son was born, stating that, 'he chose her first (before me), but she didn’t want to do long distance,'" she explained.

"I’m hurt. I feel like a second option, and he settled. I’m not too sure of where to go from here. This was a couple [of] hours ago, and I haven’t said a word to him, and I don’t plan to. I’ve never gone through his phone, but I plan to tonight while he’s asleep."

natalialeb - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a sweater

"I need any advice I can get. He didn’t just do this to me, but to my son too. I never wanted to be in a broken home, but [I] feel like I already am. What do I do?"

Life is way too short to be unhappy, and she has to leave her husband for calling her second best. I also don't love that her husband makes her do all of their chores and childcare, so she basically is a single mom already; it won't be a big adjustment not having him around.

Her husband is truly the worst for telling someone else that they were his first choice. Ugh.

What advice do you have for her?

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Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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