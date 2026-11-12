If your cheating ex showed up on your doorstep unannounced with a kid, wanting to move in with you, would you let them, or tell them to enjoy being homeless as a single parent?

This man met a girl at work who is a lot younger than him, and it was basically a case of love at first sight. He found her attractive, but considering their professional relationship, he kept it respectful and didn't hit on her at all.

One day, she basically asked him out on a date to get food. He took her out, and they began spending loads more time together. From there, they started officially dating.

They were boyfriend and girlfriend for 8 years, but the age gap, among other differences, ultimately tore them apart, and they split up after she cheated on him.

"Last I heard, she had got a place and moved in with the guy she cheated with. Turns out he wasn't all that great; he had a slew of baby mamas and some other issues. She eventually got pregnant, had a mental breakdown, lost her apartment, and quit her job," he explained.

"I know because she recently showed back up at my place, baby in tow, asking to stay. And by showed up, she was in my house; she still had the keys.

"When she lived with me, she had her own room that I hadn't changed. She left a bunch of stuff I told her to come pick up when she could, and for a lil while would show up and grab things, but it's been 6 years since I last saw her.

He questioned his ex about why she showed up at his house, and she mentioned that she literally has nowhere else to go. He's left wondering if he should kick her out or not.

He doesn't live in that house, as he purchased another one, so it's not like he would have to live with his ex.

cristinaindrie - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a black shirt

She is not his problem, but she's hoping he will want to take care of her and her kid because he's a nice guy! He should drop her off at the nearest homeless shelter if he really feels that badly for her and change the locks on his house so she can't come crawling back. Ever.

What do you think he should do?

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