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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 12, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
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Sara Parker (@.sara_parker on TikTok) married into a very wealthy family, and she's dishing on all of the free yet chic things her mother-in-law does to elevate her home. Who isn't down to save money in this economy?

Anyway, what I love about everything on her mother-in-law's list is that it's not only free, it's all super simple to do in your own house.

The first thing Sara's mother-in-law does is that she always eats off her china, no matter what. It's not saved for a special occasion, and you won't catch her mother-in-law eating off paper plates.

Adding to that, her mother-in-law uses linen, not paper, napkins. Those effortless touches go a long way toward making your home feel more luxurious.

"If we go over there for just a very casual taco night, the shredded cheese is never just left in the shredded cheese bag. It is going to be decanted out of the shredded cheese bag into a ramekin or a bowl," Sara explained in her video.

"The sour cream? Is never left in, like, the plastic sour cream container. She is dolloping that out, and she is putting that into something...she makes everything feel like an experience...she goes the extra step."

While it makes for a bit more work washing dishes at the end of the night, it's worth it. Sara's mother-in-law always offers her guests a drink when they come over, and her house is spotless.

Her bed is always made; she lights candles to make her house smell amazing, and she has a fireplace, so you better believe it's going if the weather is chilly.

"There's going to be a little candy dish filled with candy for your taking, and all of these things add to such a chic and comforting experience when you go over to her home," Sara added.

luxury home Arceli - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only - pictured above is a luxury home

Her mother-in-law makes sure to put bouquets of flowers out, and while Sara admits that's not exactly free, maybe you have flowers in your garden, or you can always pick affordable blooms up at your local Trader Joe's.

"I'm just trying to say that these are things she does as a wealthy woman that don't cost any money. I feel like she just has this wealthy mindset at this point, but anybody can have that," Sara continued.

Sara encourages you to be proud of your space and honor that, just like her mother-in-law does.

"People are so shook when they come over and I use my blue china -- like yeah, I could leave it in a box in the attic forever, but it was MADE to eat off of!" one person exclaimed.

"This doesn’t have to be the sign of a wealthy family. I have thrifted most of my home goods, and I like to do this because I enjoy nice things. They’re not necessarily expensive things. It’s about the effort, not the money," another person said.

"We grew up poor, and my mom treated us this way. She had a soup tureen for soups and stews, china from her wedding that she used all the time, decorated bedrooms with beds made EVERY DAY, and sugar dishes. The holidays were amazing," a third person shared.

You can see the video on TikTok here.

Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 12, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

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