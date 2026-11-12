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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 12, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
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If you found out that your spouse was secretly in love with their coworker and confessed feelings to them behind their back, what would you do?

This 35-year-old woman recently learned that her 37-year-old husband isn't in love with her...he's in love with another woman. She married her husband 8 years ago, and they have been together for 18 years in total.

Six months back, her husband began going to therapy and mentioned to her that he was hoping to get help with some work-related problems as well as "growing up."

She was supportive of this and actually asked her husband outright if he had any problems with her. After completing 12 weeks of therapy, her husband never went back, but he seemed to be much happier. It appeared the sessions helped him work through what he was looking to solve.

"I'm fully aware that I'm not perfect and have my issues; I can be very frustrating. We don't have a perfect marriage by any means. I fully admit that I probably could do more around the house; I normally do the 'big' cleaning, and I do the cooking," she explained.

"My husband does the laundry and washing up. With it being the lead-up to Christmas, I have been struggling with ideas on what to get him. My husband has a tablet that I borrow to watch programs on while I work from home."

"It seemed like a good idea at the time to look at his search history and see if he had looked up anything in line with his interests so I could get some ideas."

While she was going through his tablet, she came across a journal of his. He was using it on the vacation they took in September, so she thought it was that one.

She opened it up and read what was inside. It turns out this was not her husband's vacation journal, but a new one he launched two weeks ago, and boy, was she in for a surprise.

woman in a modern office AnnaDemy - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a modern office

"...He has started therapy again, and on it he admits that he has feelings for a coworker, and he told her about those feelings in August," she added.

"She has basically cut ties with him; we have had this woman over for game nights several times, and he fully lied to me about why she wasn't talking to him, some project at work he asked her to be less involved in, and in reality it was because he confessed his feelings.

"He details how there is a hole in his life from her, etc. In this journal, he says he loves me, but I'm frustrating, and his therapist suggested that he is acting more [like] a parent, and maybe that's why he fell in love with the coworker."

She's not sure what to do with this information, and she doesn't feel like she can confront her husband, since he hasn't had an affair and he's attempting to work on their marriage.

Her husband said a word about his inner thoughts to her, and she is struggling with how to be a better wife to her husband.

I would make him pack his bags and file for divorce. Her husband said something to his coworker, hoping she feels the same way about him, which means he was fishing for an affair; otherwise, why confess?

He might also have been planning to leave her for his coworker, but that obviously got shut down. The reality is she's his backup option, and why settle for that?

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 12, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

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