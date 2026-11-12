Nivian (@.nivian.nyc.dating on TikTok) was dating a guy four years ago when she got strep throat. She warned him that he would most likely get it, since it spreads through direct contact, shared utensils and food, and other objects or surfaces.

She was shocked when her boyfriend never came down with it, though. Nivian completed her round of antibiotics, and when she was no longer contagious, she went back to hanging out with her boyfriend.

Two days later, Nivian went to the doctor, who told her she had strep for a second time. The doctor informed her that most likely, her boyfriend was a carrier, but all he had to do was get on antibiotics to clear the whole thing up.

Nivian went back to her boyfriend and shared this with him, but he said no; he wasn't going to take the antibiotics because he didn't feel sick.

After completing her second round of medication, two days later, Nivian returned to her doctor, and guess what the doctor revealed? That she had strep for a third time. Ugh.

"I'm given a third antibiotic; told my boyfriend is most certainly a carrier. I had an allergic reaction to the third antibiotic; I had a fever of 103...and I also found out I had mono for a second time in my life," Nivian explained in her video.

"Gave him an update when I got home from the ER, an $1,100 trip, and he called me and asked if we were still doing this, and then unfriended me on everything, and we've never spoken again."

Well, this is a scary new dating fear Nivian just unlocked!

"This is awful. What a horrible human that man is. On a separate note, this happened to my daughter when she was little. She kept getting strep, and we couldn’t figure out how. Until one night at a cocktail party, I was speaking with a retired doctor. I told him the problem, and he asked me if we had any dogs. I said yes. He told me that I needed to get the dog tested for strep. He was right! The dog was a carrier. After we treated the dog, my daughter never got strep again," one person commented on Nivia's video.

Syda Productions - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people - pictured above is a couple holding hands and carrying a picnic basket

"My ex was refused at our couples massage for having ringworm. He refused to see a doctor. I stopped sleeping in that bed," someone else said.

"There was a carrier at my daughter’s elementary school- gave 2/3 of the class strep multiple times. My daughter wound up with PANDAS. Never found out who was the carrier," a third person shared.

You can see the video on TikTok here.