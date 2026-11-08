How are you supposed to stay professional and keep your cool when a coworker’s cruelty deserves a scorched-earth response?

This woman suffered a miscarriage not too long ago. She had not planned the pregnancy and had no desire to be a mom before, but that all changed, and she was growing excited about her baby.

She works as a cardiac cath lab nurse, so she told the hospital about her pregnancy so she could get a fetal radiation badge, which she wore to monitor how much radiation her baby was exposed to. Her coworkers found out about her pregnancy because of her request for the badge.

"So when I turned my fetal badge back in l, word once again circulated that I lost the baby. Which is ok; I was met with nothing but love and support... until...," she explained.

"This one doc I work with said, 'Well, I guess it’s a good thing. She’s not very maternal and would have made an awful mother.' I was floored."

"This doc and I were never close friends because I don’t believe in babying grown adults...especially those who make probably 10x what I make yearly. Learn to regulate your own emotions. However, this is a separate rant."

Thankfully, her female coworker this rude doctor was speaking to stuck up for her and called him out for being out of line, which she appreciates.

She's not sure how to handle this, as she would have to make a hasty decision while she's grieving, emotional, and hurt.

"I haven’t told my husband yet, because he would 100% go on a war path to protect me and anyone who hurt me. I don’t want to let this slide, though. What should I do?" she wondered.

Drazen - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a male doctor

This makes me irate because how she acts in a professional setting has nothing to do with how she would be as a mom. I guess this doctor is expecting his female coworkers to act like his mommy.

What that doctor said was vile, especially coming from someone with a job where they should show human decency to everyone.

She should go to HR and report him.

What advice do you have for her?

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Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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