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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 08, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
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After twenty-three years and a whole family built together, you’d think a man would have aged out of acting like a reckless frat boy looking for his next score.

This woman and her husband are both in their 50s. They have been married for 23 years, and they have three children together; their youngest is 13 years old.

Not too long ago, her husband took his grandma out to dinner at a restaurant where the tables are super close together. A woman was seated at the table next to her husband.

"He proceeded to 'talk' to her all night, and she asked for his number, and he gave it to her. She texted and called him the next day," she explained.

"He texted and called her. He did not tell me. I found out. I don’t think he would have told me if I did not find out."

Unfortunately, this is hardly the first time her husband has expressed an interest in another woman or strayed from their marriage.

Her husband has had several emotional affairs, but lately, she thought that they were in a great place, so she wasn't worried about him.

She and her husband attended marrige counseling, and he's in individual therapy on top of that.

"I need advice, as I am not sure if he will ever grow out of this behavior. By the way, his grandma even called him out and said it was wrong to talk to this woman at dinner. He has a problem, and I need advice," she continued.

a man having dinner in a restaurant BlueSkyImages - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a man having dinner in a restaurant

Given that she and her husband have weathered multiple emotional affairs and invested in joint counseling, this is definitely a pattern of behavior here. Her husband is not growing out of this one.

I also can't believe that her husband did this in front of his own grandma, who then had to confront him. I think she should file for divorce, because her husband doesn't love her enough to change.

So she can either keep on accepting his bad behavior, or stand up for herself and leave.

What do you think she should do?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 08, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

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