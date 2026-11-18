It can be really hard to be a good friend to someone who is completely oblivious to how their actions negatively impact everyone around them.

So if your friend couldn't understand that people hate their kids over their failure to parent them, would you feel comfortable being the one to break the news?

This woman is single and doesn't have children. So, while she can't relate to being a mom, she's got siblings, young nephews, and friends with little kids, and has had a front-row seat to parenting styles that are ineffective.

One of her friends has four children with her husband, and she can be counted among those parents who just don't know what they're doing.

"You ever see the stereotypes for horrible children in public, or reels making fun of gentle parenting? Well. That's them. When I say these are the worst-behaved kids I have ever been around, I am not joking," she explained.

"I am not the only one who thinks this either. Our whole friend group tiptoes around the subject of their children because they are so bad. The oldest is approximately 5, and he is probably the worst."

"I am his teacher for Sunday school, and I have to deal with his behavior firsthand. He will scream, kick, cry, and hit. He has told me he wants to punch a hole in the wall. It's all I can do to stay patient with him. I have suspended him from class before."

When she goes out to dinner with her friend, she feels humiliated to sit there with them. Her friend's kids throw their food on the table, whine that they want different beverages, or literally run loose in the restaurant.

She doesn't want to be seen with them. A week ago, her friend texted her about how her brother and sister-in-law asked one of her kids to quit screaming when they were in public.

Karyna Chekaryova - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a white blouse

Her friend felt offended that her brother and sister-in-law felt the need to parent her child. She read the whole lengthy message and resolved to tell her friend that she's not living in reality.

"In the nicest way possible, I told her that I loved her and her family, but I didn't agree with her approach to disciplining their children," she added.

"I also said that her kids aren't easy to be around because they are disrespectful (that's a whole other part to this story; they complain that they don't get invited places and feel left out)."

"In the end, she wasn't mad at me. But she made excuses for the kids' behavior. It's getting increasingly hard to stand by them and witness all of this. I see them all the time, so it's not like I can just ignore it."

She's left wondering what else she can do.

I think so many of us can relate to her dilemma and know parents who are raising monsters. I always wonder how parents like this don't get sick of their own kids because it has to be hard not having a reprieve from that.

Anyway, she already did all she could in telling her friend the truth about her awful kids. Her friend clearly isn't ready to listen to her dose of honesty, considering the excuses she came up with.

While I applaud her for that, there's nothing more she can do, because it's not like she can make her friend want to be a decent mom.

I understand she can't limit her exposure to the kids if she has to teach them at Sunday School, but she doesn't have to go out to eat with them or choose to spend her time with them.

What advice do you have for her?

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