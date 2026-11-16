People love to assume that opening up a marriage makes cheating impossible, as if throwing out traditional monogamy means anything goes.

This 45-year-old woman has spent more than two decades married to her 47-year-old husband. A couple of years back, they tried an open marriage, as her husband listed it as one of his fantasies.

They didn't go all in on it; they started out small and took steps towards working up to an actual open marriage. She and her husband defined boundaries and rules to accompany them on the journey, and they both agreed that anything outside of that would be classified as infidelity.

It didn't take her long to appreciate that an open marriage just wasn't for her, though she made one friend she kept on seeing from time to time, and her husband was cool with that.

In contrast, her husband loved their new arrangement and saw loads of women. 18 months ago, her husband came to her and expressed interest in seeing one of his old friends.

"This was totally against our rules: 1) we always agreed never to be involved with anyone we knew in 'real' life and 2) we always agreed not to be involved with anyone who didn't also have an agreement with their partner and would therefore be cheating. Both of these applied to the woman he asked about," she explained.

"I knew he really fancied her and our marriage was in a good place, so I really tried to be ok with it. But I wasn't, so I told him no and asked that he only see her in group settings to avoid temptation. He said ok, and I thought that was the end of it."

"About 5 months ago, I discovered that he was actually having an affair with this woman anyway. As soon as I said no, he just started hiding it all; apparently he never intended to abide by our rules when it came to her. My no was just an inconvenience."

Her husband and his friend slept together in their house and spent six months hiding their little affair. Their larger group of friends knew about the two of them, assisted in keeping the affair a secret, and even encouraged them to sneak around!

Jacob Lund - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman surrounded by tropical plants

Many people that she and her husband know are privy to his affair, but they're not clued into their whole open marriage arrangement.

She's worried that if people did know about it, they would condone the affair since it's hard to see that there were rules in place that her husband didn't follow.

This is why she doesn't feel comfortable confiding in her friends about where she and her husband have ended up. She fears them being judgmental.

"To make matters worse, he told his AP all about our agreement, including that she wasn't part of it, and he divulged some of my own [romantic] history to her, as well," she continued.

"She has since threatened to make it public if I tell anyone about the affair. This added layer of betrayal feels [like] the worst part; that someone else knows things about me that only my husband should, and will use it against me. It all makes me feel so dirty."

"I guess I would just like some validation that cheating is just as devastating in an open relationship as in a monogamous one? Sometimes my brain fights itself and tells me I have no right to be so upset when he had some permission to be with other women, even though explicitly not this one. And since he had that permission, it feels somehow worse that he HAD to have this particular one."

She feels overwhelmed and brokenhearted.

I hate to say it, but I have never heard of an open marriage ending well for anyone. If that's what a couple believes will somehow save their marriage, they should do themselves a favor and just separate.

Since her husband was the one who pushed for an open marriage and then abandoned the rules they agreed on, it's valid for her to feel hurt.

Also, how humiliating that he shared details regarding her romantic history with his affair partner. Gross. I really don't see the point in her sticking with her husband after everything he put her through. It's clear that he was only out for himself and she was just along for the ride.

What advice do you have for her?

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