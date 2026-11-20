If a couple resolves to stop having kids, only to find out that surprise, they have a baby on the way, do you think the wife has a right to be furious with her husband and blame him for the slip-up?

This woman and her husband have two children, and their youngest is close to celebrating their second birthday. She and her husband agreed that they were done having babies, and her husband knows how much she's been looking forward to their youngest going to kindergarten.

As soon as both of the kids are in school, her plan is to spend her time on her small business. Money has been tight for them with only her husband working, though they have managed to scrape by.

Another thing that she and her husband discussed was him getting snipped, as she was not interested in having to be the one actively doing something to prevent a pregnancy. Also, she and her husband were convinced they didn't want a third baby.

For the last year and a half, she's been badgering her husband to book the appointment since she didn't think that responsibility should have to fall on her, as her husband is an adult.

Just as she caved and stated she would make sure he got in for the surgery, she found out that she's pregnant. As soon as she told her husband, her argued that he had relied on his own timing, so there's no way she should be pregnant.

"He thought at first that I should terminate, but I said I think it will [mess] with me if I did, as I love our kids so much and would always wonder," she explained.

"I said I was going to keep it, and we both felt a little excited, but I’ve also felt so much dread and worry about my mental health as I struggle with the sleep deprivation and loneliness of the newborn days. My question is: how do I let go of the resentment I feel towards him?"

"He is a wonderful Dad to our kids, super involved. He is very supportive toward me, takes the kids out on weekends so I can have a break, and will do all domestic duties on top of his work when I’m feeling off. Treats me with love and respect."

Galina - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a leopard print dress

Her husband's been diagnosed with ADHD, so he has a hard time staying organized, but she says he just had to do one simple thing for her, yet couldn't, and now she has to deal with the consequences.

If she does continue the pregnancy, she will have sleepless nights, sickness, and the inability to work to look forward to. She has to calm down and stop being mad at her husband, but she can't sort through how to do that.

She should be equally angry at herself here because it takes two to tango. She engaged and was a willing participant in creating this baby when she could have withheld physical affection in order to get her husband to hurry up and make the appointment.

This is not only her husband's fault, because there are plenty of other options to prevent getting pregnant. They both made decisions that led to a baby. Too bad, so sad. It's not like her husband lied to her about having the surgery; she knew he didn't.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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