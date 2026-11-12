A woman who goes by @hey_its_lopo on TikTok has a job as a teacher, and she's honestly afraid to go to work. She teaches 3rd and 4th grade, and a week ago today, she got a brand-new student.

She's not joking when she says she's terrified of the new kid, because he can't regulate himself. Within the first 48 hours of this boy being in her room, he was shockingly causing problems.

"In the first two days, [he] was threatening to stab his classmates around him, grabbing his pencil like he was going to stab me, threatening to punch people around him, saying he'll do all this stuff, he doesn't care if he goes to jail, saying he's going to throw his chair," @hey_its_lopo explained in her video.

One incident in, @hey_its_lopo emailed the school's administration to inform them that she felt uneasy being alone in the classroom with the boy, and for good reason!

She alerted them to him already posing a threat to her safety and the safety of all of her children. From there, every single day came with several violent incidents involving the boy.

The boy has an IEP that acknowledges that he should have a paraprofessional with him constantly. Well, @hey_its_lopo's school is short-staffed, so guess what? They have not been giving this boy a paraprofessional.

The administration of her school didn't get back to her right away after she addressed her valid concerns. Sunday evening, she emailed them once more to make it clear she was not going to be alone with the boy.

"Someone is going to get hurt; it happens zero to one hundred really quickly, like the whole stabbing and punching the desk and throwing the chair thing was because I told him he needed to wait his turn to speak, um, and I have never been that scared in my classroom for myself and for my kids," @hey_its_lopo added.

She also included in the email how teachers have to face countless violent threats these days, and she used a recent example of the teacher who was shot by a student she warned her administration about, only to have them fail to listen to her.

insta_photos - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people - pictured above is a teacher in her classroom

"And I said, so I'm afraid I can't take this lightly...I can let a lot of things go. I can deal with a lot of behaviors. But the second my safety, potentially my life, and the safety of the students who are already in my class are at risk, I'm not messing around," @hey_its_lopo said.

She still did not get a response, so on Monday morning, she went to the administration in person, and they still sent the boy into her class without a paraprofessional.

The boy has continued to cause @hey_its_lopo to worry, as he put his hands in another teacher's pocket, punched one of the little girls in @hey_its_lopo's class and said he was going to hurt her, and hit a teacher.

Legally speaking, he should have a paraprofessional. Yesterday, @hey_its_lopo's principal insisted that it was her job to discipline this kid.

But @hey_its_lopo argued that it's not; it's the principal's job to protect everyone. The principal accused her of not doing her job, so their conversation got heated.

The principal called @hey_its_lopo disrespectful, but she doesn't regret her words because someone had to take a stand. Still not wanting to help or take accountability, the principal snapped at @hey_its_lopo, saying she had to act like the teacher she would like her own kid to have. She is acting like that already by trying to protect herself and her kids.

She can't believe the principal and assistant principal were offended by her bringing this to their attention. They pointed out that the boy has only been in the school for four days, which further underscores the need for action, in @hey_its_lopo's opinion.

"All this has happened in four days; can you imagine when he's comfortable? Like, I'm sorry. So yeah...I don't know how far I should escalate this. I am tenured this year, but I am really, really worried, and honestly, I don't want to be at work," @hey_its_lopo continued.

"I'm thinking maybe I should notify the students who have been threatened's parents just so they can be aware, like I don't really know."

It has occurred to @hey_its_lopo to talk to CPS or her union on top of that. With all the violence coming up in schools lately, she can't understand how the administration in her school is turning a blind eye to this.

"Teach your kids how to evacuate the classroom. As soon as his behavior starts up, evacuate your entire class and then call for admin. Let them deal with it. Do it every single time!! Document everything!" one person exclaimed in the comments.

"Please, I beg you, tell those parents. If my child’s life is being threatened, I need to know," a second person weighed in.

"I’d get my union rep involved and continue to call out sick (mental health) until they do something. I’m so sorry!" someone else said.

"Are you able to send an email home to all parents daily stating x threat was made/x behavior occurred? Maybe if all parents are reaching out to the admin, they will be more inclined to do something," a fourth person suggested.

You can see her video on TikTok here.