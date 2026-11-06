Alyssa (@alyssa.loop on TikTok) retells stories sent to her, and one woman reached out to share her story about how her husband's mistress lit her on fire.

It was back in 2017 that this woman's husband had an affair, which she later found out about. She chose to forgive him, but their marriage was never the same.

Hoping to work through it, they attended therapy together. She truly thought that her husband had changed. In 2020, due to the pandemic, she decided to try her hand at being an influencer.

She didn't have a ton of followers, so she was shocked when a handful of people cyberbullied her and sent her rude messages. She would block the accounts, only to have them pop up under new names.

Months later, someone started putting notes on her car with threats, warning her to watch her back or calling her ugly. It scared her and made her think that she had a stalker.

Weeks after she started receiving the notes, she was driving home from grocery shopping one night, and she pulled into her driveway.

"I started to unload my groceries, and I felt a huge splash of liquid hit my back, and I was so shocked I wasn't even able to process what was happening, and then all of a sudden, I was just on fire," Alyssa explained in her video, sharing the woman's perspective.

"I was screaming for help, and I started to roll. I was rolling around in my front yard where the grass was, and it must have been some serious divine timing, because my sprinklers turned on as I was rolling around on the grass, which ended up putting a lot of the flames out."

"And I looked up, and I saw a woman holding a gas can, and she locked eyes with me and realized I was able to see her, and I wasn't on fire anymore, and she ran to her car and sped off."

Prostock-studio- stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people - pictured above is a couple standing in front of a field

She quickly called 911, and an ambulance arrived to take her to the hospital. On the way over, she phoned her husband in tears, asking him to meet her there.

She gave her husband a description of the woman, and he was silent on the other end of the phone. She asked her husband to look at the cameras at their house and speak to the police, as it was right around the time he would be getting home from the office.

Her husband simply said he would meet her at the hospital and hung up, which puzzled her. She thought he would be more upset and concerned for her safety.

When her husband got to the hospital, he whipped out a photo of a woman who was the person who set her on fire. Her husband revealed to her that the woman was his mistress.

"He looked at me, and he said, 'I've been sleeping with her for over a year. And she wanted me to leave you, and I told her that I wouldn't.' And we had just had an argument about it yesterday, and she was so angry, but I didn't know she would do something like this,'" Alyssa added.

She was heartbroken and in a ton of pain. She kicked her husband out of her hospital room, and she spent quite a while in the burn unit.

She has scars on her back, and her hair melted off, so she got extensions. Prior to being discharged, she asked her husband to move out of their house, and he did. She then filed for divorce.

The cyberbullying and the notes on her car stopped after all of that, and she thinks her husband's mistress was behind that too.

You can view the video on TikTok here.