Hindsight can be a brutal wake-up call, especially when you finally do the hard work to become the spouse someone wanted you to be, only to come to find out they've moved on. Unfortunately, there is such a thing as too little too late.

This 46-year-old woman has spent 14 years married to her 40-year-old husband. They got separated more than a year ago, and they're currently getting a divorce, which she would do anything to avoid.

She can see now how she played a role in the death of her marriage. She and her husband became roommates, romance evaporated, and they stopped communicating effectively.

She also had some financial hardships and said she would change certain things, yet had no follow-through on that.

"He had expressed his unhappiness before, and I didn’t make the changes quickly enough. I take responsibility for that, and it’s something I deeply regret," she explained.

"But I never stopped loving him. After he left, he became involved with another woman, whom I’ll call Emily. There have been inconsistencies in what he’s told me about their relationship and when it started."

She does believe her husband started seeing Emily prior to them separating, but it's not like she has evidence of that. It's just a gut feeling.

She's been trying to prove to her husband that she has changed while they have been apart. She's been working on herself, being accountable, and trying to be the wife she should have been for all of these years.

Yesterday, she saw her husband for the first time in more than a year, and she was overwhelmed as soon as he was standing there in front of her.

chokniti - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a camo jacket

"I cried the moment I saw him. We hugged several times, talked about our marriage, and I told him how much I still love him and that I’d be willing to do counseling, take things slowly, or do whatever it took to rebuild our relationship," she added.

"He acknowledged that he could see changes in me. But he also told me that since leaving, he’s been happier mentally and hasn’t experienced the same stress he felt during our marriage. He says he’s not willing to reconsider the divorce."

Her husband told her that their paths might cross one day again, but at the moment, he wants the divorce and his new relationship with Emily, not her.

What she finds so upsetting is that she has owned up to her mistakes, is on the path to bettering herself, and yet her husband has no interest in working on their marriage.

She realizes she can't make her husband give her a second chance or love her. She also gets that she can't undo the years of damage already done by him being deeply unhappy.

But they have spent 14 years with one another, and it's heartbreaking for the man she still loves to tell her there is nothing for them to save or fix.

Additionally, she resents Emily and is angry at her. She often thinks of getting revenge on the woman her husband is focused on.

"I feel like she’s living the life I was supposed to have with my husband, while I’m left grieving a marriage I desperately wanted to save," she continued.

"I realize my husband made his own choices, and I know I can’t place all the blame on her. But knowing he’s choosing a future with her while I’m still struggling to accept the end of ours is incredibly painful."

"Part of me wants her to experience even a fraction of the hurt I’m feeling. Another part of me knows that acting out of anger isn’t going to bring my marriage back or make me feel better in the long run."

She's left wondering what she can do, and if she is clinging to something she can never get back.

There's no sense for her to beat herself up, because it's obvious her husband has moved on, and it's time for her to do the same. Feeling angry at Emily is a natural deflection from the deeper pain of her husband choosing to leave.

I think he was trying to be nice and let her down gently by saying their paths could cross again in the future. She has to treat the divorce as a definitie ending instead of holding out hope that one day, her husband could come back to her. He won't. He's Emily's now.

What advice do you have for her?

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