Ever since the middle of the 20th century, pop culture has associated the Bermuda Triangle (an area between Bermuda, Puerto Rico, and Miami) with the mysterious disappearances of countless planes, ships, and boats.

But it's rare to hear a first-hand account of someone whose family member went missing in the Bermuda Triangle, leaving more questions than answers behind.

A woman who goes by @blackisnotaneutral on TikTok had her uncle vanish in the Bermuda Triangle. This happened in the late '70s or early '80s.

Her uncle was her mom's brother, and he had a wife and three kids. He worked as a private pilot and took trips in his plane between Miami and Puerto Rico, among other locations.

"And then one day he took off in his plane from Puerto Rico and just vanished. He was never found, but here's what's really interesting," @blackisnotaneutral explained in her video.

"There was research done on his plane, and it was found that his plane continued to fly many flights after that. So it was still in service after he disappeared."

"So to recap, he disappeared in the Bermuda Triangle, but his plane did not disappear. That's it. That's the whole story."

In the late '70s and early '80s, when her uncle went missing, the Caribbean corridor was right in the middle of the South Florida drug trade.

Private pilots faced real risks, including hijackings, forced smuggling runs, or running into cartels that stole their planes. Maybe her uncle touched down on an unmarked airstrip and never made it out.

BEEWHYLD - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only - pictured above is an overhead view of Bermuda and the beach

Maybe someone took his plane, which explains why it kept on flying, or maybe he walked away on purpose because he didn't want to be found.

Whatever happened to him, this is definitely an intriguing mystery, don't you think?

You can view the video on TikTok here.