I feel like there should be a rule preventing parents from flying first class while ditching their young kids in economy after coming across @cbro126 on TikTok today.

Back when @cbro126 worked as a flight attendant, he would laugh at the adults who would fly on his airline and put themselves at the front of the plane while forcing their kids to sit in the back.

He said it happened constantly, and the parents had the audacity to ask @cbro126 to watch their kids because they were sad to be flying alone in economy.

He pointed out that he's not a babysitter, and flying on an airline doesn't give you the right to try to force the flight attendants into that role.

Also, @cbro126 wouldn't allow the parents to bring their kids up to first class from economy, because that was against the rules, as they hadn't paid for better seats.

"So you can live with the repercussions of that. Another one that always happened was rich, rich people would fly in the front with their kids and the nanny would be in economy, and the rich people didn't actually know how to entertain their children for 10 to 15 hours on a long flight," @cbro126 explained in his video.

"And they would have nervous breakdowns, so they would ask if their nanny could come and sit in business or first and look after the child for them. And I would always take such great pleasure in telling them no; unfortunately, that cannot happen."

"And they literally, they would fall apart. I remember, bear in mind, I was 18, one of the parents once asked me, 'How do you keep a child entertained?' Like, she was being deadly serious. She was like, 'How can I keep my child entertained 'cause he doesn't want to just sit and watch things. Like, what can I do with him?' They just have no clue."

He really couldn't believe how out of touch these parents were, but it did at least make him giggle during his time spent in the sky.

Heorshe - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only - pictured above is a seat in first class on a plane

"I’m crew, and I can verify that this is absolutely true!! I’ve seen all sorts, and they say to the children, 'If you don’t behave, this lady will tell you off. I reply, 'Absolutely not,'" one person commented on @cbro126's video.

"This is extremely common. Where it gets wild is when you see couples (often, but not always, with a big age gap) with the man flying business/first & his fancy woman/wife/girlfriend in economy. I've seen it so many times, and I can't get my head around it. What a way to kill romance, you would think," someone else said.

"Same but different - I nannied for a while in Geneva, and one friend of the family I nannied for was saying how she’d fly 10h with her three very rowdy boys (dad would join later), and she’d pop sleeping pills immediately and stay asleep the entire flight. I asked questions, and it got awkward because I was so confused. Who’s taking care of them? Managing fighting? Eating? Seat kicking? She said she couldn’t handle their nonsense for the 10h so opted out. And it became everyone else’s problem; they were like 4, 7, and 10 y/o," a third person added.

"This was my experience earlier this week. On Emirates, there was a little girl who sat next to me while her parents were upstairs in first or business. She didn't eat; she just sat there or slept until I started talking to her and showed her how to watch movies, etc. The stewardess came just before landing to take her upstairs," a fourth person weighed in.

You can view the video on TikTok here.